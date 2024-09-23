Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

23 September 2024, 21:00 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 22:03

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024
Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Alex and Holly didn’t start on the same page about kids on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together or did they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK hasn’t held back when it comes to the drama so far, with two grooms struggling to find that initial spark of attraction with their onscreen wives, and one contestant even rumoured to have left the show early.

Alex and Holly were paired by the relation experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, but it seems like wedding bliss faded quite quickly after the pair realised they may be on different pages when it comes to children.

Fans of the show might already know that Alex found himself in a spot of bother after filming, where he was doing time in military prison for abandoning his post to join the show.

So do the couple get on the same page during the social experiment? Are MAFS UK’s Alex and Holly still together?

Alex has been in hot water since appearing on MAFS UK 2024
Alex has been in hot water since appearing on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are Alex and Holly from MAFS UK still together?

We’re sorry to report that there’s no information about whether Alex and Holly are still together yet as the show is still running on E4.

Normally the couples are expected to stay silent on the status of their relationship until the show ends and the reunion has been televised.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t snoop as much as we can to find clues on whether the pair are still in contact.

It looks like neither Alex nor Holly follow one another on Instagram, which is a huge tell-tale sign considering couples like Caspar and Emma do, despite the disagreement at the beginning of their relationship.

Holly and Alex are on different pages when it comes to children
Holly and Alex are on different pages when it comes to children. Picture: Channel 4

However, this might not come as a surprise to those of you who have been following the drama outside the show as not only did Alex get in trouble with the military, but after E4 shared a promo video of him as a contestant, several social media users commented on the post with allegations of abuse.

After several women came forward accusing the MAFS contestant of abusive behaviour in the past, Women's Aid made demands for Alex to be removed from the show.

After denying the request, Channel 4 made a statement that read, “The welfare of our contributors is of paramount importance and, as such, we take all allegations of unacceptable behaviour seriously. We are aware of a single allegation against a Married at First Sight UK 2024 contributor and we have responded directly to those who came to us with that allegation.”

“As part of our responsibility to safeguard our contributors, everyone taking part in MAFSUK undergoes a rigorous vetting process, involving a criminal record check and multiple psychological evaluations, before they can be cleared to take part.”

“The DBS (criminal record) check carried out on the contributor raised in the allegation was returned clean. We cast contributors based on the information we are legally able to access and we continue to review this process to ensure checks are as thorough as legally possible.”

