26 March 2025, 17:00

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic. Picture: Nine / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has responded to fans asking if she's neurodivergent.

Married at First Sight Australia's Jacqui Burfoot will be the first to admit her "character makes no sense" on the show but she's blamed it on the edit. However, her time on MAFS Australia has had viewers speculating on whether she is neurodivergent or neurotypical.

Autism, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD) are just a few of things keyboard doctors have tried to diagnose Jacqui with. Over on Reddit, it appears to be a free for all for viewers to share how and why they believe Jacqui is neurodiverse.

One user has written: "Forget Borderline, people need to look up symptoms of Histrionic Personality Disorder. She ticks every box." Another said: "As someone with quiet bpd I feel like she has bpd. I can relate a lot."

But now Jacqui has spoken out is response to the speculation around her.

Jacqui said she is "deeply insecure"
Jacqui said she is "deeply insecure". Picture: Instagram

Is Jacqui from MAFS Australia autistic?

In an Instagram Q&A one viewer asked Jacqui: "Not to be rude at all but are you neurodivergent by any chance? I love you btw!!!xx"

"I haven't been diagnosed with anything. I don't identify as neurodivergent, I don't have an issue with anyone who is. I actually have a thing and love autistic people because they are so sweet hearted and kind and sensitive. And I'm a very sensitive person as well," she replied in a video.

Elsewhere, when Jacqui was asked in a Q&A if she was okay, she said: "I'm going to be honest I'm not okay, I'm struggling watching this. It's particularly hard because it's so edited out of context."

In the response, she said she refused to hand her social media over to MAFS Australia like the rest of the season 12 cast because she wanted to be able to add the context which she claims has been edited out.

Jacqui at Beth and Teejay's wedding reception
Jacqui at Beth and Teejay's wedding reception. Picture: Nine

"I don't want the whole of Australia thinking I'm really nuts and a lunatic. I'm actually a really normal person - and not that not being normal is wrong - I'm just saying I'm not the crazy psycho on TV," she said.

"And no I don't have autism. I don't have any personality disorders. And I'm not a narcissist at all. I'm actually a self proclaimed loser. They edited that part out too."

So, if you were one of the viewers wondering if she has autism, there's your answer.

