Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

27 February 2025, 15:22

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?
Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame thrived in the Love Island All Stars villa before coming out in fourth place, but are they still together or have they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Catherine Agbaje's heartbreak over a failed attempt to ignite a flame with Nas Majeed in the Love Island All Stars villa, her journey did a 180 when Omar Nyame entered the villa.

Gone were the days where Catherine had to search for someone who would dote on her, because Omar gave her that and more!

From there on out the couple stayed together and things between them seemed to go from strength to strength, with fans praising the adorable chemistry between them.

Aside from one minor blip in the snog, marry and pie challenge, eventually, the couple made it to the finale and even bagged fourth place in the show.

But now it’s been over a week since they exited the villa are they still together or have they called it a day on their relationship? Here’s what we know…

Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame on Love Island All Stars
Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

At the time of writing, it’s a big yes! Before leaving the villa, the pair decided to continue exploring their relationship back home in the UK.

Since leaving South Africa, the couple have shared countless photos together - with Omar regularly hyping Catherine up in the Instagram comments of her posts. We love!

Following their exit from the villa, Omar wrote on Instagram: “From love island series 11 straight to ALL STARS series 2!!! What an experience! From making new friendships, to building on old friendship, to finding a connection with an amazing woman! I couldn’t have asked for a better journey!

“From the deepest part of my heart I just wanna say thank you to everyone who’s supported my journey as well as Catherine’s because without her things wouldn’t be this way👸🏾🫶🏽 can’t wait to show you all more fun times ahead as we embark on this new journey in life!”

Omar Nyame shared a post with Catherine Agbaje after their exit from Love Island All Stars.
Omar Nyame shared a post with Catherine Agbaje after their exit from Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

While Catherine said with equal excitement: “Thank you guys for the love and support you have given me over the last few weeks🩷 it was a rollercoaster but worth every second because everything worked out!

"I would have never thought walking in the second time I would firstly find someone & secondly have made brothers and sisters for life 💖 your guys support and positivity NEVER goes unnoticed and I love every single one of you 🩷 cheers to the next chapter in my life and I cannot wait for the future 🥂.”

While the couple are yet to make any official announcements about their relationship status, they seem to be soaking up plenty of quality time together as they explore their relationship outside the villa and we’re obsessed!

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together?

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Curtis still together?

Luca and Grace have hinted at a change coming in their relationship.

Love Island's Luca and Grace reveal plans to take 'next step' in relationship

Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa.

Love Island’s Luca reveals heartbreaking death threat fears after Scott row

Grace has revealed an unseen moment in the villa after Olivia's screenshot claim.

Love Island's Grace reveals devastating unaired reaction to Olivia’s screenshot claims

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Hot On Capital

Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more
MAFS Australia will introduce a huge new twist as part of the 'Final Week Test'

MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning

Shrek 5 is confirmed with original cast set to return alongside Zendaya

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more
Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death
Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after sharing trans support post

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after defending trans rights

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in her biopic – on one condition

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner - Tickets, date & more

Events

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025

Are Love Island’s Casey and Gabby still together?

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

MAFS UK's Lacey says "a lot" was cut out of reunion episode with Nathan

MAFS UK's Lacey claims reunion cut "a lot" out amid Nathan "showmance" claims

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s still together from MAFS UK 2023?

Paul and Tasha got married on MAFS UK

MAFS UK 2023: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Polly has now confirmed why she didn't go to the second MAFS UK reunion

MAFS UK's Polly explains real reason why she's not at reunion

More Movies & TV News

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS UK's Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she's not at the second reunion

Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date and time confirmed

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset