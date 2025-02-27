Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame thrived in the Love Island All Stars villa before coming out in fourth place, but are they still together or have they split?

After Catherine Agbaje's heartbreak over a failed attempt to ignite a flame with Nas Majeed in the Love Island All Stars villa, her journey did a 180 when Omar Nyame entered the villa.

Gone were the days where Catherine had to search for someone who would dote on her, because Omar gave her that and more!

From there on out the couple stayed together and things between them seemed to go from strength to strength, with fans praising the adorable chemistry between them.

Aside from one minor blip in the snog, marry and pie challenge, eventually, the couple made it to the finale and even bagged fourth place in the show.

But now it’s been over a week since they exited the villa are they still together or have they called it a day on their relationship? Here’s what we know…

Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

At the time of writing, it’s a big yes! Before leaving the villa, the pair decided to continue exploring their relationship back home in the UK.

Since leaving South Africa, the couple have shared countless photos together - with Omar regularly hyping Catherine up in the Instagram comments of her posts. We love!

Following their exit from the villa, Omar wrote on Instagram: “From love island series 11 straight to ALL STARS series 2!!! What an experience! From making new friendships, to building on old friendship, to finding a connection with an amazing woman! I couldn’t have asked for a better journey!

“From the deepest part of my heart I just wanna say thank you to everyone who’s supported my journey as well as Catherine’s because without her things wouldn’t be this way👸🏾🫶🏽 can’t wait to show you all more fun times ahead as we embark on this new journey in life!”

Omar Nyame shared a post with Catherine Agbaje after their exit from Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

While Catherine said with equal excitement: “Thank you guys for the love and support you have given me over the last few weeks🩷 it was a rollercoaster but worth every second because everything worked out!

"I would have never thought walking in the second time I would firstly find someone & secondly have made brothers and sisters for life 💖 your guys support and positivity NEVER goes unnoticed and I love every single one of you 🩷 cheers to the next chapter in my life and I cannot wait for the future 🥂.”

While the couple are yet to make any official announcements about their relationship status, they seem to be soaking up plenty of quality time together as they explore their relationship outside the villa and we’re obsessed!

