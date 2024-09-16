MAFS UK 2024 Contestant Jailed After Filming Reality Series

16 September 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 16 September 2024, 11:00

Alex Henry will feature in MAFS UK 2024
Alex Henry will feature in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @alexander.henry_

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK contestant Alex Henry has reportedly been jailed after ‘abandoning his RAF post’ to star in the hit dating reality show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK is only just getting going and cast drama behind the scenes has already blown up.

The hit reality dating show sees a number of contestants paired up and ‘married’ to one another after being matched by relationship experts, Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

The show receives thousands and thousands of applicants each season, with hopeful singles desperate to find love, and one groom took it further than perhaps he should have…

28-year-old contestant Alex Henry was cast in the 2024 series of MAFS UK and it seems in his eagerness to be married off, Alex abandoned his post at an electronic warfare base.

Alex Henry abandoned his military post to go film MAFS UK
Alex Henry abandoned his military post to go film MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_

It’s now been reported that after filming wrapped for the reality series, Alex returned to his position only to be jailed for 24 days in military prison and ultimately fired for abandoning his post.

The tabloids reported that the MAFS contestant did ask for permission in 2023 for work leave to film over the winter, however, his request was denied. That’s when Alex took it upon himself to leave anyway.

According to the publication, his spokesperson said: “He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities.”

Alex Henry is 28 years old
Alex Henry is 28 years old. Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_

“He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the air specialist has been in the headlines recently.

After E4 shared a promo video on social media introducing Alex as a contestant, several social media users commented on the post with allegations of abuse.

Meet MAFS UK 2024 groom Alex

Women's Aid then made demands for the contestant to be removed from the show, which were ultimately denied.

Following that, the organisation posted their disappointment online, writing, “Women’s Aid is disappointed by the decision not to remove an alleged abuser from the latest series of Married at First Sight.”

“Producers must consider their responsibility to protect the women who take part - and to show survivors that the entertainment industry takes their experiences seriously.”

In a statement released to the press, Channel 4 responded saying, “The welfare of our contributors is of paramount importance and, as such, we take all allegations of unacceptable behaviour seriously. We are aware of a single allegation against a Married at First Sight UK 2024 contributor and we have responded directly to those who came to us with that allegation.”

“As part of our responsibility to safeguard our contributors, everyone taking part in MAFSUK undergoes a rigorous vetting process, involving a criminal record check and multiple psychological evaluations, before they can be cleared to take part.”

“The DBS (criminal record) check carried out on the contributor raised in the allegation was returned clean. We cast contributors based on the information we are legally able to access and we continue to review this process to ensure checks are as thorough as legally possible.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Selena Gomez sparks engagement rumours... again?

Selena Gomez's 2024 Emmys Outfit Included A Diamond Ring On *That* Finger

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion episode?

Selling Sunset Season 8 Reunion Scrapped After Cast Threaten To Quit

Selling Sunset

Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Andrew Le Page met on Love Island 2022

Tasha Ghouri And Boyfriend Andrew Le Page’s 'Love Island' Love Story

Love Island

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

What Happens To Tally In The Uglies Books? A Summary Of Pretties And Specials

What Happens To Tally In The Uglies Books? A Summary Of Pretties And Specials

Get to know Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Who Plays Sylvie In Emily In Paris? 4 Facts On Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Including Age & Nationality
Jenna Ortega's sweet story about Cameron Boyce stopping an audition for her goes viral

Jenna Ortega Reveals Moment Cameron Boyce Stopped Audition Over 'Uncomfortable' Kiss

The Emily in Paris season 4 cast

Meet The Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast Plus The New Love Interest

Bre Tiesi was married to Johnny Manziel for three years

Who Is Bre From Selling Sunset’s Ex-Husband Johnny Manziel?

Selling Sunset

Get to know Thalia Besson

Who Plays Emily In Paris' Genevieve? Thalia Besson Facts Including Age, Famous Parents & More

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits