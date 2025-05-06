Why Tom Holland will likely never join Zendaya at the Met Gala

6 May 2025, 00:36

Why is Tom Holland not with Zendaya at the Met Gala?
Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

With the exception of Spider-Man, Tom never walks red carpets with Zendaya for this one sweet reason.

Wondering why Tom Holland isn't with Zendaya at the Met Gala? Well, he's explained why you'll never catch him on a red carpet with Zendaya any time soon...

Newly engaged Zendaya and Tom are one of the thee most popular celebrity couples but unless they're promoting a new Spider-Man film, fans won't be seeing them attend a red carpet event together – especially not the Met Gala.

While Zendaya is a seasoned Met Gala pro, Tom has never attended the event. In fact, Zendaya is usually joined by stylist Law Roach and assistant Darnell Appling, and is often pictured on the red carpet alone.

In a sweet admission, Tom previously explained to Men's Health why he chooses to stay away from Zendaya's big red carpet moments.

Zendaya has never attended a Met Gala with Tom Holland
Zendaya has never attended a Met Gala with Tom Holland. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Men's Health earlier this year, Tom explained that he always aims to keep it lowkey when attending Zendaya's film premieres, and never joins her on the red carpet either.

"Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment," he said. "And if we go together, it’s about us."

Tom has been spotted supporting Zendaya from afar at her recent films premieres, with fans clocking Tom watching Zendaya dominate the red carpet from inside the cinema at the Dune: Part 2 and Challengers premieres.

For Zendaya, the Met Gala is a huge event with millions of fans waiting to see what incredible look she and Law manage to pull off next, so it's understandable that Tom would opt out.

Last year, Tom posted two photos of Zendaya's incredible Met Gala look to his Instagram grid alongside a couple of heart emojis in support of his now fiancée.

Tom Holland and Zendaya last walked a red carpet together in 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya last walked a red carpet together in 2021. Picture: Getty

The last time Tom and Zendaya walked a red carpet together was in 2021, while they were promoting Spider Man: No Way Home.

Thankfully, the couple do have two projects that they're starring in together coming up soon (Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day) so fans hopefully won't have to wait long to see them on the red carpet together again.

