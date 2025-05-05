Met Gala guest list: Here's who is attending the Met Gala 2025

Who is going to the Met Gala 2025? All the celebrities confirmed so far. Picture: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is on the confirmed guest list for the Met Gala 2025? Here's everyone who has been invited, is attending and all the rumours explained.

The Met Gala 2025 is upon us and speculation about who might be attending – and as well as what everyone will be wearing for the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme! – is starting to ramp up fast.

Like clockwork, an alleged list of 'confirmed Met Gala guests' has started to circulate on social media ahead of the event – but as always, we won't know for sure who is attending until they're spotted arriving at their hotel on the day.

This year, the rumoured list includes the likes of Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber.

While some of those names likely will attend (A$AP Rocky is a co-chair this year, so it's probable that Rihanna will make an appearance alongside him), some may be more unlikely.

Here's all the info on the confirmed Met Gala 2025 guests so far, as well as those rumoured to be attending. We'll update this list in real time in the run up to the event too, so stay tuned!

Who is attending the Met Gala 2025? Here's the full list of confirmed guests so far.

A$AP Rocky will be a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala – but will Rihanna attend alongside him? Picture: Getty

Who are the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs?

Every year, Anna Wintour selects a group of celebrity co-chairs who will help host the event on the night. For the 2025 Met Gala's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme, those co-chairs are:

Colman Domingo

Lewis Hamilton

A$AP Rocky

Pharrell Williams

LeBron James (honorary chair)

This year, the Met Gala has also revived the "Host Committee" tradition which includes the likes of Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Janelle Monáe, Tyla, and Usher (amongst several others).

Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Who are the 2025 Met Gala red carpet hosts?

Every year, Vogue gathers a small group of celebrities, internet personalities, fashion lovers and influencers to host their red carpet and social media coverage.

Here's who will be hosting Vogue's livestream and red carpet interviews this year:

Teyana Taylor

La La Anthony

Ego Nwodim

Emma Chamberlain will also return as Vogue's special correspondent, marking her fifth year in the role.

Viewers can watch all the red carpet coverage on Vogue's social media accounts, as well as on YouTube.

Ayo Edebiri is set to return to the Met Gala in 2025. Picture: Getty

Who are the confirmed guests for the Met Gala 2025?

Confirmations about who has been invited to the 2025 Met Gala will begin to trickle in on the day of the event.

Photos of celebrities arriving at their hotels will quickly start to go viral so we'll have a much clearer idea of who'll be walking the carpet on Monday 5th. Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Joey King (amongst others) have all been spotted at pre-Met Gala dinners and events in NYC.

North West has also been spotted at the Carlyle hotel, which suggests that Kim Kardashian will be attending. (North is too young to attend herself).

Here's who has been confirmed for the Met Gala 2025 so far:

Doechii

Ayo Edebiri

Tyla

Hailey Bieber

André 3000

Jeremy O. Harris

Janelle Monáe

Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens

Edward Enninful

Audra McDonald

Jeremy Pope

Regina King

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Jordan Casteel

Dapper Dan

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Rashid Johnson

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Angel Reese

Sha'Carri Richardson

Usher

Kara Walker

We'll update this list throughout the day as more guests are confirmed. Bookmark this page and check back later!

Will Kylie, Kendall and Kim go tot he Met Gala in 2025? Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift going to the Met Gala 2025?

Taylor Swift has not confirmed whether she'll be attending the 2025 Met Gala – and it may be unlikely that she'll attend.

Following the end of her gruelling Eras Tour schedule, Taylor has taken a well-deserved step back from the spotlight and hasn't made any major public appearances since the Grammys and the Super Bowl in February.

Taylor also has not been to a Met Gala since 2016, when she was co-chair for the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' event.

While Travis Kelce has recently been seen in New York City, Taylor continues to keep a low profile.

