Ed Sheeran to perform 3 live shows at Portman Road – tickets, dates & more info
5 May 2025, 00:01
Ed Sheeran has announced three live shows at Portman Road, Ipswich.
Listen to this article
After announcing his new album 'PLAY' will be released in September, Ed Sheeran has revealed he'll perform three live shows at Portman Road at a venue close to his heart, Ipswich Town FC's home ground.
Having been a lifelong supporter of the club and their official shirt sponsor since 2021 it was only natural his first headline shows since 2023 take place there.
Here's what you need to know about dates and getting tickets.
When is Ed Sheeran performing at Portman Road?
- Friday 11th July
- Saturday 12th July
- Sunday 13th July
How to get tickets to Ed Sheeran's shows at Portman Road
Tickets go on sale Friday 9th May at 10am - you can get your tickets at EdSheeran.com
Read more from Capital Breakfast here:
- Chris Stark opens up on his testicular cancer diagnosis as he returns to Capital Breakfast
- Remember Monday spill on 2025 Eurovision song on Capital Breakfast
- Jennie spills on solo album 'Ruby', preparing for Coachella 2025 and more
- We organised a SURPRISE proposal on live radio
- Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp admit Nosferatu had them scared IRL
- Billy Eichner chats all things Mufasa: The Lion King with Capital Breakfast