Ed Sheeran to perform 3 live shows at Portman Road – tickets, dates & more info

5 May 2025, 00:01

Ed Sheeran is performing 3 lives shows at Portman Road
Ed Sheeran has announced three live shows at Portman Road, Ipswich.

After announcing his new album 'PLAY' will be released in September, Ed Sheeran has revealed he'll perform three live shows at Portman Road at a venue close to his heart, Ipswich Town FC's home ground.

Having been a lifelong supporter of the club and their official shirt sponsor since 2021 it was only natural his first headline shows since 2023 take place there.

Here's what you need to know about dates and getting tickets.

When is Ed Sheeran performing at Portman Road?

  • Friday 11th July
  • Saturday 12th July
  • Sunday 13th July

How to get tickets to Ed Sheeran's shows at Portman Road

Tickets go on sale Friday 9th May at 10am - you can get your tickets at EdSheeran.com

Ed Sheeran's performing for the first time since 2023
