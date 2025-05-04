Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

4 May 2025, 22:57

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?
Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson? Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson are rumoured to be dating, but is it true? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the start of 2025, two things happened, Love Island All Stars returned and Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson split from Love Island star Zara Mcdermott. While we didn't expect those two things to be linked, they are.

During the second-ever series of Love Island All Stars, Samie Elishi entered late as a bombshell, causing tensions between Grace Jackson and Luca Bish. However her brief flirtations with Luca didn't flourish and she left the villa single.

Around the same time it was announced that sweethearts Sam and Zara had called it quits. It was reported that the pair had found the breakup hard and it was the "result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects".

Since then, Zara has been romantically linked to, none other than, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson. And now, Sam looks to have moved on too after he and Samie were spotted kissing after an event.

Samie on All Stars
Samie on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson dating?

After they were seen getting close at Olivia Attwood’s 34th birthday party on Saturday night [May 3rd], Samie and Sam where photographed sharing a kiss in the street. While they haven't confirmed if they're dating, Sam did recently open up about dating again, since his split from Zara, in a recent podcast episode.

Speaking to his friend Pete Wicks on their podcast 'Staying Relevant', he revealed how he had asked Pete for advice, before saying: "Things are really nice at the moment, I feel like I'm happy."

Plus a tabloid source has claimed: "Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. [Samie] is a stunning girl and he’s told a few pals about her. He seems excited."

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott attend the NTA's 2024
Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott attend the NTA's 2024. Picture: Getty

This is the first time Samie has been romantically linked to anyone since her split from TOWIE star Harry Lee. While in the Love Island All Stars villa she said after her breakup she'd gone through a man-hating phase.

When her split with Harry was revealed, a source told the tabloids: "In recent months they have grown apart and decided it was better to remain friends. They tried their best to make things work but some things just aren't meant to be. They decided to call it quits but wish each other the best."

Samie first found fame when she made it to the final of Love Island in 2023, where she and Tom Clare came third. The pair split a year later with Samie simply revealing: "It just wasn’t working on the outside."

Tom went on to win the first series of Love Island All Stars with his now-girlfriend Molly Smith.

Tom and Samie came third on Love Island season 9
Tom and Samie came third on Love Island season 9. Picture: ITV

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison dating?

Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison having a baby with?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why did Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split?

Chris Hughes became a household name on Love Island

When was Chris Hughes on Love Island? Here's who he was coupled up with

Here's why did Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split

Why did Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split?

Hot On Capital

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song and change Beyoncé makes on tour

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave

Freaky Friday 2 director says sequel changes "problematic" Asian representation from original

Freaky Friday 2 director says sequel changes "problematic" Asian representation from original
Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message

Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message

JoJo Siwa has shared her side of her break up with Kath Ebbs following Kath's viral video

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘truth’ behind break up with Kath Ebbs at Celebrity Big Brother wrap party
Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism

Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained
Ed Sheeran is performing 3 lives shows at Portman Road

Ed Sheeran to perform 3 live shows at Portman Road – tickets, dates & more info

Events

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'backup' groom Rory reveals truth of number exchange

Jacqui's 'backup' MAFS Australia groom Rory reveals truth behind number exchange

JoJo Siwa defends herself after saying she no longer identifies as lesbian on Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa defends saying she no longer identifies as lesbian after Celebrity Big Brother backlash
JoJo Siwa wears 'soulmate' Chris Hughes' ring after CBB stint

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes fans spot them wearing secret mementos for each other

You's Madeline Brewer has responded to trolls saying she "ruined" season 5

You season 5's Madeline Brewer hits back at trolls saying she 'ruined season 5 with her looks'
Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals no one reached out for her to return in You season 5

You's Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals she was 'not asked back' for season 5

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

More Movies & TV News

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 'backup' brides and grooms

All the MAFS Australia 'backup' brides and grooms and who was tempted

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking post after split

Here's what happens to every character at the end of You season 5

You season 5 ending: Here's what happens to every character

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Complete list of his murders

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Full list of Joe's murders in You

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset