Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson? Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson are rumoured to be dating, but is it true? Here's what we know.

At the start of 2025, two things happened, Love Island All Stars returned and Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson split from Love Island star Zara Mcdermott. While we didn't expect those two things to be linked, they are.

During the second-ever series of Love Island All Stars, Samie Elishi entered late as a bombshell, causing tensions between Grace Jackson and Luca Bish. However her brief flirtations with Luca didn't flourish and she left the villa single.

Around the same time it was announced that sweethearts Sam and Zara had called it quits. It was reported that the pair had found the breakup hard and it was the "result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects".

Since then, Zara has been romantically linked to, none other than, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson. And now, Sam looks to have moved on too after he and Samie were spotted kissing after an event.

Samie on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson dating?

After they were seen getting close at Olivia Attwood’s 34th birthday party on Saturday night [May 3rd], Samie and Sam where photographed sharing a kiss in the street. While they haven't confirmed if they're dating, Sam did recently open up about dating again, since his split from Zara, in a recent podcast episode.

Speaking to his friend Pete Wicks on their podcast 'Staying Relevant', he revealed how he had asked Pete for advice, before saying: "Things are really nice at the moment, I feel like I'm happy."

Plus a tabloid source has claimed: "Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. [Samie] is a stunning girl and he’s told a few pals about her. He seems excited."

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott attend the NTA's 2024. Picture: Getty

This is the first time Samie has been romantically linked to anyone since her split from TOWIE star Harry Lee. While in the Love Island All Stars villa she said after her breakup she'd gone through a man-hating phase.

When her split with Harry was revealed, a source told the tabloids: "In recent months they have grown apart and decided it was better to remain friends. They tried their best to make things work but some things just aren't meant to be. They decided to call it quits but wish each other the best."

Samie first found fame when she made it to the final of Love Island in 2023, where she and Tom Clare came third. The pair split a year later with Samie simply revealing: "It just wasn’t working on the outside."

Tom went on to win the first series of Love Island All Stars with his now-girlfriend Molly Smith.

Tom and Samie came third on Love Island season 9. Picture: ITV

