Singles are paired together by dating experts, namely Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling who are returning with Charlene Douglas joining them to guide the brides and grooms through the start of married life.
So, which ladies and gents have put themselves forward for the social experiment of a lifetime? Meet the cast here.
The MAFS UK 2024 brides:
Sacha
Charlie
Eve
Holly
Kristina
Lacey
Polly
Richelle
The MAFS UK 2024 grooms:
Nathan
Kieran
Ross
Caspar
Adam
Alex
Orson
MAFS UK 2024 is coming to E4 and will be available to stream on Channel 4 this September.
