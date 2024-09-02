Meet The Cast Of Married At First Sight UK 2024 - All The MAFS Brides & Grooms Revealed

2 September 2024, 06:00

Paul, Mel and Charlene are the experts for MAFS UK 2024
Paul, Mel and Charlene are the experts for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

That's right, MAFS UK is coming back! Meet the entire cast of brides and grooms below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is returning to us this September!

It's nearly been a whole year since the last UK edition of the show aired, and while we've had MAFS Australia to keep us going, we can not wait to sink our teeth into the UK edition.

The show follows one of the wildest concepts, marrying someone at first sight... in the hopes that they're the love of your life.

Singles are paired together by dating experts, namely Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling who are returning with Charlene Douglas joining them to guide the brides and grooms through the start of married life.

So, which ladies and gents have put themselves forward for the social experiment of a lifetime? Meet the cast here.

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024
Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

The MAFS UK 2024 brides:

Sacha

Sacha is a MAFS UK bride
Sacha is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Charlie

Charlie is a MAFS UK bride
Charlie is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Eve

Eve is a MAFS UK bride
Eve is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Holly

Holly is a MAFS UK bride
Holly is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Kristina

Kristina is a MAFS UK bride
Kristina is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Lacey

Lacey is a MAFS UK bride
Lacey is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Polly

Polly is a MAFS UK bride
Polly is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Richelle

Richelle is a MAFS UK bride
Richelle is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

The MAFS UK 2024 grooms:

Nathan

Nathan is a MAFS UK groom
Nathan is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Kieran

Kieran is a MAFS UK groom
Kieran is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Ross

Ross is a MAFS UK groom
Ross is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Caspar

Caspar is a MAFS UK groom
Caspar is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Adam

Adam is a MAFS UK groom
Adam is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Alex

Alex is a MAFS UK groom
Alex is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Orson

Orson is a MAFS UK groom
Orson is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

MAFS UK 2024 is coming to E4 and will be available to stream on Channel 4 this September.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have broken up

What Happened With Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury? Everything They've Said About Their Split
Artwork for Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel released

When Is The Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot Coming Out? Release Date, Cast, Plot & More

Molly-Mae reveals "hardest part" of her split from Tommy

Molly-Mae Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why Co-Parenting With Tommy Fury Is So Difficult

Molly-Mae has returned to Youtube

Molly-Mae Hague Explains How Tommy Fury Split Has Affected Daughter Bambi In Return To YouTube
When does Outer Banks season 4 come out?

When Does Outer Banks Season 4 Come Out? Here's What We Know So Far

Steven has denied his ex-girlfriend was invited to his wedding to Sabrina

Love Is Blind UK’s Steven Addresses Inviting His Ex-Girlfriend To Wedding With Sabrina

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming on Netflix now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Age, Instagram Accounts And More

Nicole and Benaiah have left the cast WhatsApp chat

Why Benaiah And Nicole Left The Love Is Blind UK WhatsApp Chat

Tommy Fury finally addresses cheating allegations

Tommy Fury Addresses Cheating Allegations After His Split From Molly-Mae Hague

Jeff Goldblum talks Kaos, being demure and having a Brat summer

Jeff Goldblum Reveals How He Stays Demure, Cutesy And Mindful

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits