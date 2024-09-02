Meet The Cast Of Married At First Sight UK 2024 - All The MAFS Brides & Grooms Revealed

Paul, Mel and Charlene are the experts for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

That's right, MAFS UK is coming back! Meet the entire cast of brides and grooms below.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is returning to us this September!

It's nearly been a whole year since the last UK edition of the show aired, and while we've had MAFS Australia to keep us going, we can not wait to sink our teeth into the UK edition.

The show follows one of the wildest concepts, marrying someone at first sight... in the hopes that they're the love of your life.

Singles are paired together by dating experts, namely Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling who are returning with Charlene Douglas joining them to guide the brides and grooms through the start of married life.

So, which ladies and gents have put themselves forward for the social experiment of a lifetime? Meet the cast here.

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

The MAFS UK 2024 brides:

Sacha

Sacha is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Charlie

Charlie is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Eve

Eve is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Holly

Holly is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Kristina

Kristina is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Lacey

Lacey is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Polly

Polly is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

Richelle

Richelle is a MAFS UK bride. Picture: Channel 4

The MAFS UK 2024 grooms:

Nathan

Nathan is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Kieran

Kieran is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Ross

Ross is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Caspar

Caspar is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Adam

Adam is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Alex

Alex is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

Orson

Orson is a MAFS UK groom. Picture: Channel 4

MAFS UK 2024 is coming to E4 and will be available to stream on Channel 4 this September.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.