Exclusive

MAFS' Polly slates Hannah over her treatment of Stephen in dramatic new clip

16 October 2024, 15:40

MAFS' Polly slates Hannah in exclusive clip
MAFS' Polly slates Hannah in exclusive clip. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive clip ahead of Wednesday's episode, Polly was seen criticising Polly's treatment of Stephen following their recent drama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A lookahead to Wednesday night's Married at First Sight UK episode sees the wives and husbands all gather in two groups after their second day on their retreat.

While the men, including Alex, Ross and Kieran, were asked what the 'biggest weakness' was in their marriage, the women were asked to "name the husband who is making the most amount of effort and the husband who is making the least amount of effort".

Most of the group were set on saying Stephen - who is married to Hannah - for the latter, with Sacha saying: "I dunno who else to say!". However Polly - who is married to Adam - insisted they shouldn't be 'digging Stephen out'.

On Stephen and Hannah's honeymoon they had a huge row in which Hannah retaliated by saying she would reveal something he'd told her off camera.

For Stephen this completely broke his trust and he told the experts at their first commitment ceremony that he was 'full of resentment' despite Hannah's apology.

MAFS UK's Polly says she's 'Team Stephen' amid Hannah drama

After sticking up for Stephen in front of the group, Polly said in her private interview that she was 'Team Stephen'.

Calling him a 'good man', Polly said: "It's clear to see she's clocked out from Stephen, as much as she's tryna blag that she's not.

"It's such a shame that such a good man has been brought into this and has been put with someone like Hannah. I'm very much, Team Stephen."

This comes after fans saw a preview of the drama at the end of Tuesday's episode. Polly was seen saying Hannah was "acting like a d----head" and said she'd switch to have Stephen as her husband.

The husbands were gathered together on their retreat
The husbands were gathered together on their retreat. Picture: E4

In a heated exchange, Adam exclaimed: "The fact that you've gone, 'I'll switch to Stephen' is muggy as f---! I'm getting better every week and you're still not f---ing happy."

Adam and Polly have had a rough start to their relationship as Adam has struggled to find the 'spark' between them. However, in recent episodes they've been getting closer as he's now opened up to being intimate with her.

Married at First Sight UK airs at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4's 4OD.

Read more Married at First Sight here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Outer Banks' Drew Starkey and Madison Bailey shut down Rafe and Kiara shippers

Outer Banks' Madison Bailey and Drew Starkey shut down Kiara and Rafe shippers

Who from MAFS UK had an affair?

Who from MAFS UK had an affair? The cheating rumours explained

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo slams "deeply hurtful" Elphaba poster edits

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo slams "deeply hurtful" Elphaba poster edits

Monsters' Cooper Koch addresses Erik and Lyle Menendez kiss following backlash

Monsters' Cooper Koch addresses Lyle and Erik Menendez kiss following backlash

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks? The rumours explained

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks after season 4? The rumours explained

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

When does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix? New trailer teases more danger

What is JJ's real name in Outer Banks? Season 4 reveals what JJ stands for

What is JJ's real name in Outer Banks? Season 4 reveals what JJ stands for

When did Terrance first show up in Outer Banks?

Who is Terrance in Outer Banks? His connection to John B, Sarah and Cleo explained

Who is Larissa Genrette on Outer Banks? Is she a real person?

Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? How she died and how she's connected to JJ

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits