MAFS' Polly slates Hannah over her treatment of Stephen in dramatic new clip

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive clip ahead of Wednesday's episode, Polly was seen criticising Polly's treatment of Stephen following their recent drama.

A lookahead to Wednesday night's Married at First Sight UK episode sees the wives and husbands all gather in two groups after their second day on their retreat.

While the men, including Alex, Ross and Kieran, were asked what the 'biggest weakness' was in their marriage, the women were asked to "name the husband who is making the most amount of effort and the husband who is making the least amount of effort".

Most of the group were set on saying Stephen - who is married to Hannah - for the latter, with Sacha saying: "I dunno who else to say!". However Polly - who is married to Adam - insisted they shouldn't be 'digging Stephen out'.

On Stephen and Hannah's honeymoon they had a huge row in which Hannah retaliated by saying she would reveal something he'd told her off camera.

For Stephen this completely broke his trust and he told the experts at their first commitment ceremony that he was 'full of resentment' despite Hannah's apology.

MAFS UK's Polly says she's 'Team Stephen' amid Hannah drama

After sticking up for Stephen in front of the group, Polly said in her private interview that she was 'Team Stephen'.

Calling him a 'good man', Polly said: "It's clear to see she's clocked out from Stephen, as much as she's tryna blag that she's not.

"It's such a shame that such a good man has been brought into this and has been put with someone like Hannah. I'm very much, Team Stephen."

This comes after fans saw a preview of the drama at the end of Tuesday's episode. Polly was seen saying Hannah was "acting like a d----head" and said she'd switch to have Stephen as her husband.

The husbands were gathered together on their retreat. Picture: E4

In a heated exchange, Adam exclaimed: "The fact that you've gone, 'I'll switch to Stephen' is muggy as f---! I'm getting better every week and you're still not f---ing happy."

Adam and Polly have had a rough start to their relationship as Adam has struggled to find the 'spark' between them. However, in recent episodes they've been getting closer as he's now opened up to being intimate with her.

Married at First Sight UK airs at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4's 4OD.

