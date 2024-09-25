MAFS UK viewers horrified as Adam rejects Polly a second time after sleeping with her

25 September 2024, 11:42 | Updated: 25 September 2024, 13:15

Adam and Polly have struggled with attraction issues in their marriage
Adam and Polly have struggled with attraction issues in their marriage. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight’s Adam has humiliated his wife, Polly, rejecting her a second time on their honeymoon despite sleeping with her on their wedding night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has been putting its viewers through the emotional wringer with brides walking out, cast members being jailed and grooms rejecting their wives based on physical appearance.

It’s been a lot, especially for Polly who was paired with Adam by the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson based on their well-matched personalities.

However, the issue of attraction seemed to be getting in the way of Adam finding love as he infuriated viewers on Tuesday night’s episode after brutally rejecting his wife on their honeymoon, just days after sleeping with her on their wedding night.

Adam and Polly were paired together by the experts
Adam and Polly were paired together by the experts. Picture: Channel 4

Despite being chuffed with the husband she was paired with, Polly has had to deal with disappointment that the feelings haven’t been returned.

After finding out she wasn’t Adam’s usual type on her wedding day, his type being “stunning petite brunettes,” Polly now had to deal with another round of rejection.

"Oh, the wedding night it did get a bit intimate. Thinking about it, I realised that maybe I shouldn't have done it just because I don't know where my head's at," Adam revealed to cameras in Tuesday night's episode.

It became immediately obvious that he and Polly weren't on the same page about their intimate moment because she revealed: "There has been intimacy with me and Adam. It happened really naturally and it's been really nice because I feel like, again, that really helped us be where we are."

Polly tried to spark intimacy with a sensual massage
Polly tried to spark intimacy with a sensual massage. Picture: Channel 4

After a day in a spa relaxing during their honeymoon and giving one another massages to hopefully ignite a spark of attraction in Adam, Polly decided to ask him how he was feeling.

"So how are you feeling now? You've said that you're, like, a bit of a slow burn. Like, how do you feel, like, now? Has the candle… has it been lit?"

Instead of giving Polly a straight answer, Adam starts smiling and seems awkwardly lost for words. "I've just gone all giddy. My mind's gone blank,” he says before continuing to stumble through. “Erm… I was trying to wing it, and I need to actually think, don't I? Like, there's loads of pressure on me now."

Adam claims he's a slow burn
Adam claims he's a slow burn. Picture: Channel 4

To the cameras, Polly admitted: "It's making me feel a bit worried, cos I think that he should have been able to answer straight away."

Fans seem to agree with Polly, especially considering Adam was attracted to her enough to sleep with her on their wedding night.

Viewers have flocked to X/Twitter to show their support for the redhead with one writing: “Polly is giving Adam too much power. He fancied you enough to sleep with you. Tell him you ain’t got time to waste and you don’t have to wait on him either.”

And another tweeted: “This Polly on MAFS is a far better woman than me. If a fella kept telling me he “just doesn’t find me physically attractive” if I looked as good as she does I’d of just swilled him, farted and walked out.”

Polly seemed to accept Adam's excuses quickly on their honeymoon
Polly seemed to accept Adam's excuses quickly on their honeymoon. Picture: Channel 4

Later in the episode, Polly takes matters into her own hands again as she tries to question Adam once more on his attraction to her and why there hasn’t been intimacy between them since the wedding night.

“For me, a big worry was the intimacy side of it hasn’t been there. We were intimate on the wedding night and now it hasn’t happened all week,” Polly told Adam before asking him where his head was at.

“It’s nothing on your part, I know it’s bad saying but it’s not you, it’s me,” Adam started before going on to say, “Apart from the affection and the intimacy I feel like there’s nothing else we need to work on.

Adam seemed to avoid directly answering Polly’s questions on intimacy despite Polly admitting the lack of it has “made me feel like sh--.”

In fact, earlier in the episode, Adam had admitted he was becoming cautious of complimenting his wife too much because he didn't want her to misunderstand the compliments for attraction.

Despite Adam not answering Polly's questions directly and being unable to tell his own wife he’s attracted to her, after a few compliments on her personality, Polly was all smiles and ready to put the issue to bed for now.

Read more about MAFS UK 2024 here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Richelle was paired with Orson by the MAFS UK experts in 2024

Who is Richelle from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and where she’s from

Get to know MAFS' Orson

Facts about MAFS UK's Orson including age, job, where he's from & more

Emma was paired with Caspar by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? - Age, job, Instagram and her body positivity

Who is Erik Menendez's Wife? How He Met And Married Tammi Menendez

Who is Erik Menendez's wife Tammi Menendez and how did they meet?

Alex hits back at online hate

MAFS UK's Alex reacts to 'hate' amid abuse allegations as his first episode airs

How To Watch It Ends With Us Online Via Streaming

When will It Ends With Us be on Netflix? How to watch the movie online via streaming

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison

Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison
Holly Ditchfield is part of the MAFS UK 2024 cast

Who’s Holly from MAFS UK? - Age, job, famous friends, Instagram and where she’s from

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits