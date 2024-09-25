MAFS UK viewers horrified as Adam rejects Polly a second time after sleeping with her

Adam and Polly have struggled with attraction issues in their marriage. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight’s Adam has humiliated his wife, Polly, rejecting her a second time on their honeymoon despite sleeping with her on their wedding night.

Married At First Sight UK has been putting its viewers through the emotional wringer with brides walking out, cast members being jailed and grooms rejecting their wives based on physical appearance.

It’s been a lot, especially for Polly who was paired with Adam by the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson based on their well-matched personalities.

However, the issue of attraction seemed to be getting in the way of Adam finding love as he infuriated viewers on Tuesday night’s episode after brutally rejecting his wife on their honeymoon, just days after sleeping with her on their wedding night.

Adam and Polly were paired together by the experts. Picture: Channel 4

Despite being chuffed with the husband she was paired with, Polly has had to deal with disappointment that the feelings haven’t been returned.

After finding out she wasn’t Adam’s usual type on her wedding day, his type being “stunning petite brunettes,” Polly now had to deal with another round of rejection.

"Oh, the wedding night it did get a bit intimate. Thinking about it, I realised that maybe I shouldn't have done it just because I don't know where my head's at," Adam revealed to cameras in Tuesday night's episode.

It became immediately obvious that he and Polly weren't on the same page about their intimate moment because she revealed: "There has been intimacy with me and Adam. It happened really naturally and it's been really nice because I feel like, again, that really helped us be where we are."

Polly tried to spark intimacy with a sensual massage. Picture: Channel 4

After a day in a spa relaxing during their honeymoon and giving one another massages to hopefully ignite a spark of attraction in Adam, Polly decided to ask him how he was feeling.

"So how are you feeling now? You've said that you're, like, a bit of a slow burn. Like, how do you feel, like, now? Has the candle… has it been lit?"

Instead of giving Polly a straight answer, Adam starts smiling and seems awkwardly lost for words. "I've just gone all giddy. My mind's gone blank,” he says before continuing to stumble through. “Erm… I was trying to wing it, and I need to actually think, don't I? Like, there's loads of pressure on me now."

Adam claims he's a slow burn. Picture: Channel 4

To the cameras, Polly admitted: "It's making me feel a bit worried, cos I think that he should have been able to answer straight away."

Fans seem to agree with Polly, especially considering Adam was attracted to her enough to sleep with her on their wedding night.

Viewers have flocked to X/Twitter to show their support for the redhead with one writing: “Polly is giving Adam too much power. He fancied you enough to sleep with you. Tell him you ain’t got time to waste and you don’t have to wait on him either.”

And another tweeted: “This Polly on MAFS is a far better woman than me. If a fella kept telling me he “just doesn’t find me physically attractive” if I looked as good as she does I’d of just swilled him, farted and walked out.”

Polly seemed to accept Adam's excuses quickly on their honeymoon. Picture: Channel 4

Later in the episode, Polly takes matters into her own hands again as she tries to question Adam once more on his attraction to her and why there hasn’t been intimacy between them since the wedding night.

“For me, a big worry was the intimacy side of it hasn’t been there. We were intimate on the wedding night and now it hasn’t happened all week,” Polly told Adam before asking him where his head was at.

“It’s nothing on your part, I know it’s bad saying but it’s not you, it’s me,” Adam started before going on to say, “Apart from the affection and the intimacy I feel like there’s nothing else we need to work on.

Adam seemed to avoid directly answering Polly’s questions on intimacy despite Polly admitting the lack of it has “made me feel like sh--.”

In fact, earlier in the episode, Adam had admitted he was becoming cautious of complimenting his wife too much because he didn't want her to misunderstand the compliments for attraction.

Despite Adam not answering Polly's questions directly and being unable to tell his own wife he’s attracted to her, after a few compliments on her personality, Polly was all smiles and ready to put the issue to bed for now.

