Do You Get Paid To Go On Married At First Sight?

20 September 2024, 14:31

Married At First Sight UK cast rate revealed
Married At First Sight UK cast rate revealed. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Do the brides and grooms on Married At First Sight get paid to go on the show? Here are the cast's fees explained.

Series nine of Married At First Sight UK returned in September with grooms like Adam and Nathan looking to meet brides like Polly and Lacey in the hopes of falling in love.

Couples like Kristina and Kieran, Charlie and Eve, and Casper and Emma were paired by experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas. While some couples hit it off and find their perfect love story, others face a tumultuous time punctuated by weekly commitment ceremonies.

The cast are never usually famous outside of the show, with just a few having appeared on TV before, so of course we want to know whether they get paid for their reality TV stint.

With other reality TV shows like Love Island and I'm A Celeb paying the cast, here's the truth on what MAFS UK participants are paid.

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024
Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Do you get paid for being on Married at First Sight UK?

Yes, the MAFS cast are compensated for any money they may loose while filming the show however they aren't paid a set fee.

For example if they have to take time off of work for filming they would be reimbursed any money they'd lost. This is similar to the Love Island civilian series, it's only in Love Island: All Stars that the cast are paid a set fee likely because they consider themselves as TV celebs at that point.

Of course shows like I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! also pay the cast because they are, as the name would suggest, celebrities.

Ella Morgan has walked red carpets since her time on MAFS UK
Ella Morgan has walked red carpets since her time on MAFS UK. Picture: Getty

Just like Love Island, some Married At First Sight stars launch huge careers off the back of their time on the show.

For example, fan favourite Lucinda Light from the Aussie MAFS went on to have her own live show touring the UK because of her success on social media.

Another example is 2023 bride Ella Morgan who has not only used her growing fanbase to advocate for transgender rights, she's even gone on to appear on TV again having recently joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating.

So although they don't make any extra cash by going on the show, MAFS brides and grooms could be setting themselves up for a life of fame.

