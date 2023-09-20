MAFS UK Ella Morgan: Age, Instagram And Inside Her Transgender Story

MAFS Ella Morgan is looking for love on this year's UK show. Picture: Instagram/E4

Ella Morgan bravely put herself on Married At First Sight UK to find the man of her dreams but where is she now? Here's everything you need to know including how old she is and her job.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK 2023 has welcomed Ella Morgan onto the cast to help her with her quest to finding love and hopefully, her husband.

The experts, including Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, with much care and thought, partnered her with Nathanial Valentino, a former Geordie Shore star who is ready to settle down.

So as we get ready to watch the potential love story unfold, here's everything you need to know about Ella, the show's first ever transgender contestant.

From her age, job to her transition story, here's all the important details.

Ella Morgan has been partnered up with Nathanial Valentino on MAFS UK. Picture: Nathanial Valentino/Instagram

Who is MAFS Ella Morgan?

Age: 29

From: Weston-Super-Mare

Job: Clinic Consultant

Opening up about her transgender story, Ella is family-orientated, kind and ready to settle down with the man of her dreams.

She described her relationship with her family as stronger than ever after she confessed to them when she was younger that she believed she was born into the wrong body.

Detailing her difficult childhood, Ella is now super close with her mum and dad and her nan in particular who she lives with.

Married At First Sight couple Nathanial and Ella argue on honeymoon

Is Ella Morgan on Instagram?

Ella is a firm Instagram user which you can find out for yourself over @ellamorganc.

At the moment she has over 14k followers and has an incredibly loyal fanbase.

What is Ella Morgan doing now?

Contestants on MAFS UK have to remain very tight-lipped over what has happened since the show but Ella has certainly been busy when it comes to her personal career.

Since it was confirmed she was on MAFS, she's done magazine shoots, TV appearances and had a little makeover herself as she went from a blonde to a brunette.