MAFS UK 2023: Are Thomas And Rosaline Still Together?

20 September 2023, 16:48

Paul Brunson & Mel Schilling reveal an exclusive on the new season of Married at First Sight 😍

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK couple Thomas and Rosaline have fans hoping they’ll go the distance after an awkward first meeting.

Married at First Sight UK series eight has begun and viewers are getting to know couples like Nathanial and Ella, Laura and Arthur, Jay and Luke and Thomas and Rosaline.

Thomas, 27, and Rosaline, 28, were one of the first few couples to get married, saying ‘I do’ having never met before and it’s fair to say their first meeting didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts.

The newlyweds were visibly awkward as they stood together at the altar, with their first photographs together even more awkward as the photographer asked Thomas to kiss Rosaline as she leaned back in his arms.

As the evening went on they got to know each other a little better, but only time – and more episodes – will tell if these two make it work.

Married at First Sight UK: Thomas and Rozz
Married at First Sight UK: Thomas and Rozz. Picture: E4

Are Thomas and Rosaline from MAFS UK 2023 still together?

We’ll have to wait until the end of Married at First Sight UK to see if Thomas and Rosaline are still together, as the couples aren’t allowed to spill on their relationship status until the show has wrapped.

Whether they’re still together or not, the couple are clearly on great terms as they had super cute messages about their wedding days following their MAFS UK debut.

Rosaline wrote on Instagram alongside some of their wedding photos: “So last night I watched @thomaskriaras and I get married. It was truly hilarious, emotional and a tad awkward to watch back but I honestly wouldn’t of done it any differently.

"I was marrying a total stranger!!! @thomaskriaras thank you for being so kind, for being as nervous as me and for adding just a little more awkward to the wedding.”

MAFS UK 2023: Thomas and Rozz said 'I do' having never met
MAFS UK 2023: Thomas and Rozz said 'I do' having never met. Picture: E4

Thomas had an equally adorable message about his wedding experience, praising dating experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling for their matchmaking.

He wrote on Instagram: “What a whirlwind! I can’t believe say how nerve-wracking it was watching my wedding day back. Although it was awkward, it was such a fun day and I’m lucky to have spent it with you @rozzdarlington, I hope you didn’t see my leg shaking like a dog at the alter. It sucks they didn’t show me giving you the wrong hand to put the ring on.

“I’m sorry for being tense during the photoshoot but it’s not every day you get married to a stranger. Thanks for being kind and patient, Rozz!!! And cracking job on the matchmaking @mel_schilling1 @paulcbrunson and @charlenedouglasofficial You delivered.”

Viewers are hoping the new couple work out, after the series was filmed between February and July of this year.

Rosaline and Thomas had an awkward first meet
Rosaline and Thomas had an awkward first meet. Picture: E4

At the end of the series, the new husbands and wives have one final ceremony in which they decide whether to stay together or to separate for good.

Other couples fans are rooting for are Laura and Arthur, Nathanial and Ella, and Jay and Luke.

The upcoming episodes will see the couples on their honeymoons, living together and getting to know each other’s friends and family as they try their best to incorporate one another into their lives.

