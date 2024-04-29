Did Love Island's Callum Jones Cheat On Jess Gale?

Rumours have swirled that Love Island's Callum Jones cheated on Jess Gale. Picture: Instagram: @callumjones/@jessicarosegale

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Jess Gale confirmed her split with Callum Jones just a week ago and she heavily implied that something shifty had gone down. But did Callum cheat on Jess?

Love Island’s Callum Jones and Jess Gale managed to place second in Love Island All Stars just behind Callum’s ex Molly Smith with her partner, Tom Clare.

Now Tom and Molly may have gone from strength to strength outside the villa, but the same cannot be said for Jess and Callum.

The pair have had break-up rumours plague them since the moment they returned from the villa in South Africa. After months of ‘Have they? Haven’t they?’ with fans having assumed distance was the factor that may have broken them up, Jess revealed that the pair had split and for a shocking reason.

After Jess revealed that she and Callum “no longer speak” she claimed he allegedly did something she had deemed unforgivable and now a source has spoken out on what actually went down between the two.

Jess and Callum have had their relationship questioned endless since their return from South Africa. Picture: Instagram: @jessicarosegale

Did Callum cheat on Jess?

It's a matter of 'he said, she said' at this point, but according to the Daily Mail, a source has spilt that Callum may have had a dalliance with Anna-May Robey, an ex-Love Islander who appeared for a short time on series nine of reality show.

Speaking to the publication, the source said, “She [Jess] had learned of Callum’s fling with Anna-May, which came as a complete surprise to her, as far as Jess knew she and Callum were trying to make their romance work outside of the show."

After a public fight at Molly's BooHoo launch party between Jess and Callum, the latter was seen leaving the event, hand in hand with another girl.

Whilst Jess has already spoken about how the girl in question didn’t have any connection to what went down between them, her feelings were evidently hurt, regardless.

Jess and Callum were seen bickering at ex Molly Smith's BooHoo launch party. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the tabloids, Jess revealed “That was a separate thing that was a bit strange, but I found out something prior to the event that we discussed at the event. And then from that I decided I didn’t want to speak to Callum again and then obviously there was him pictured with that girl after that event.”

“The next day I looked at the news and saw the headlines ‘Jess and Callum have split after he leaves with a girl at event’, that was a bit unrelated to what happened. But it was all a bit weird.”

However the source speaking to Daily Mail revealed “It was embarrassing how it all played out at a party and Callum proceeded to rub salt in the wound by leaving the venue holding another girl’s hand,” the source told the publication.

They went on to say that Jess had heard the rumours of Callum and Anna-May right before the party, telling the outlet, “Jess was devastated… she was on her way to the boohoo event with this big cloud over her, she felt very hurt at the time.”

Despite her feelings being hurt, the source maintained that no cheating went on.

According to them, Jess and Callum had already broken up before Callum began a casual relationship with Anna-May, saying, “Some of the accusations made against Callum have left him feeling really sad.”

“At the point of leaving Love Island with Jess, they were still two people getting to know each other with the hope of their romance working outside of the show.”

“But they didn’t make their relationship official and decided to end things back in March, with Callum believing they parted ways as friends. Callum was never unfaithful to Jess so it has been upsetting for him to hear otherwise.”

