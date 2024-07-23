Twisters Director Explains Why Tyler And Kate's Kiss Was Cut From The Film

Here's why the kiss was cut from Twisters. Picture: Presley Ann/Getty Images for CTAOP, Warner Bros. Pictures via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' characters filmed a kiss scene at the end of the film but it was cut.

A cinematic crime has occurred and the internet wants answers... Twisters is currently whipping up a storm the box office, but cinema goers are wondering why a kiss between Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' characters was removed from the film.

Twisters follows Kate, a former storm-chaser who returns home to Oklahoma with her friend Javi in order to gather research into the deadly tornados in the state. She meets Tyler, a cocky, yeehaw, tornado-wrangling social media superstar; the two end up working together and develop a bit of a budding romance.

Now it's emerged that the final scene of the film included a kiss between the two, but it was ultimately left on the cutting room floor. Here's why.

Twisters' Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones explain why their characters don't kiss in the film. Picture: Alamy

After meeting in Oklahoma, Tyler and Kate don't initially see eye-to-eye. Eventually, they become storm-chasing partners and end up growing closer together after trying to figure out how to "tame" a tornado.

At the end of the film, after a particularly terrifying experience with a fire tornado that Kate risks her life attempting to stop, Tyler joins Javi at the airport to send Kate off as she returns to New York.

Tyler runs into the airport to catch Kate before she leaves and manages to persuade her to stay and stop the brand new storm that is approaching... but they don't kiss. And now people are mad about it!

A kiss between the two characters was actually filmed – behind-the-scenes footage of it has already emerged on social media – but it was scrapped from the film for a specific reason.

always remember what they took from us https://t.co/bnZaDe9eJV pic.twitter.com/YYzsalplza — Sarah | glen powell summer 🌪️ (@sydglenx) July 20, 2024

I loved TWISTERS but there needs to be a tribunal, an investigation into what happened here. Someone needs to go to jail. https://t.co/GCRBip1RnC — djmecca (@djmecca) July 20, 2024

Had a blast at TWISTERS but need a deep dive investigation into why there was zero (0) kissing — Marie Bardi-Salinas (@mariebardi) July 20, 2024

he drilled his car into the ground to see her but a kiss would be too much 😐 https://t.co/j6uC2SauY6 — iana murray (@ianamurray) July 22, 2024

tired: the twisters kiss shouldn’t have been cut



wired: the twisters kiss was in the wrong place in the first place and should’ve been when they were both covered in mud and her face was all bloody — chloe (@wisetruecorrect) July 23, 2024

Turns out, Steven Spielberg was actually the driving influence behind the decision to get rid of the romantic moment.

Speaking to Collider about why it was cut from the film's ending, Daisy said: "I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it? I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually. I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something."

Glen then added: "I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It’s returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that’s what you have at the end of the movie. They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated."

"I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing."

Director Lee Isaac Chung also explained why decided to go with the non-kiss take rather than the kiss.

"I filmed both versions, to be honest," he told Collider. "I had a kiss version, and I had a non-kiss version. I have to say, I like both versions and there were many arguments made to have them kiss. My 13-year-old niece is very mad at me that I didn't have them kiss because she saw that version and she loved that."

He continued: "But it feels to me that Kate's journey and the reward at the end for her should not be a kiss, but that she's found companionship, she's found community again, and she's also come back to her sense of purpose, which is chasing these storms. So a storm is coming in, and those two together decide to go out to chase that storm, and I love that ending. So, many apologies to my niece and other people."

Lee also confirmed that the deleted kiss scene will not be part of the upcoming Blu-Ray release as he'd "rather people imagine that". So, for those wanting to see Tyler and Kate smooch at the airport, you'll just have to keep playing that BTS video on repeat x

