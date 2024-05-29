Is Normal People Season 2 Coming Out?

All the details on a possible Normal People season two. Picture: alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have teased a Normal People 2 but is the second season confirmed?

In 2020 Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones broke our hearts in the most beautiful way possible with the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People.

Normal People is a complicated love story between popular teen Connell and bullied wallflower Marianne. And now, four years after the series captured the hearts of so many, it seems fans' dreams are coming true as the lead actors have teased a second series.

After the first season came out, Daisy hinted to the possibility of a second season, saying: "I kind of imagine that [Marianne] moves in with Lorraine [Connell's mum] and they have quite a happy, little life together!"

Well we might just find out if that's Marianne's fate after a suggestive IG story post made by the pair in May 2024.

Daisy and Paul shared this picture on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @daisyedgarjones

Is there going to be a season 2 of Normal People?

It isn't officially confirmed yet but it looks like there is going to be a Normal People season two! Daisy shared a selfie of her and Paul holding up two fingers on her IG story.

Over the image, text read: "We've got some news to share !! Watch this space." Trust us Daisy, we are watching. All eyes are now on the actors as fans eagerly await news to confirm season two is on its way.

After she posted the picture the production company behind Normal People, Element Pictures, shared the pic with Daisy's IG handle and looking eyes emoji. Okay but surely that can only mean one thing?

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are the stars of Normal People. Picture: Getty

Although there is no second book by Sally Rooney, the director of the first season, Lenny Abrahamson, revealed back in 2020 they they had "talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with [Connell and Marianne]".

He told Radio Times: "I have a fantasy of...seeing where they are in ten years' time sort of thing, if I'm not too decrepit at that point.”

Now we eagerly await confirmation... but in the meantime, the first season of Normal People is available to be streamed in BBC iPlayer.

