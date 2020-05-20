Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveals Hopes For Marianne & Connell In Second Series

Daisy Edgar-Jones has shared her hopes for Marianne and Connell. Picture: BBC THREE/HULA

'Normal People' has been a huge hit with fans. But will there be a second series? Daisy Edgar-Jones hopes so!

Daisy Edgar-Jones has hinted Normal People could get a second series.

The actress, who plays Marianne in the hit TV show, which is an adaption of Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel, made the comments while appearing on The One Show, via video link.

When asked where she thinks Marianna and Connell would end up in the future, she replied: "I hope that they remain that level of settled and happy that they get to by the end of the series.

"It's wonderful that Marianne enables him to follow his dream as a writer in New York, so I really hope he sticks at it and carries on doing what he loves.

"I kind of imagine that she moves in with Lorraine [Connell's mum] and they have quite a happy, little life together!"

Director Lenny Abrahamson has also hinted that a second series could be on the cards, but we'll have to wait a decade to see it.

He told Radio Times: "I have a fantasy of doing a [...] seeing where they are in ten years' time sort of thing, if I'm not too decrepit at that point.”

In the meantime, show bosses are reportedly working on adaption of Rooney’s first novel, Conversations with Friends.

The novel follows the story of close friends Frances and Bobbie who end up forging an unexpected connection with married couple, Melissa and Nick.

We can’t wait to become utterly obsessed with that, too!

