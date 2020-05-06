On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
6 May 2020, 17:34
If, like us, Normal People has well and truly taken over your life, you’ll want to know how you can keep up with the cast on Instagram.
BBC One’s Normal People is the latest TV series obsession we’re all binge-watching on lockdown, and if you’ve already completed the entire series you’re most likely pining to follow all the cast on Instagram, especially Paul Mescal.
The romantic story about teenagers’ first love has a soundtrack viewers have fallen in love with and fans are keen to know if there will be a season two.
Normal People’s Paul Mescal Impresses Fans With Singing Voice In Rare Video
But in the meantime, viewers are following the stars on social media.
From Daisy Edgar-Jones to Sarah Greene, here are all the Instagram handles for the cast of Normal People.
Daisy of course plays the loveable Marianne.
You can follow the actress @daisyedgarjones.
Connell actor Paul has won himself a legion of fans since Normal People dropped.
You can add to his already large following @Paul.mescal.
Normal People’s Lorraine actress Sarah is already an established TV star with a number of celebrities amongst her following.
Follow her at @mssarahgreene.
Desmond stars as Niall on the BBC show.
He’s got a rather edgy Instagram account, exactly as you’d expect.
Desmond’s Instagram handle is @desmondeastwood1.
India Mullen has a stunning Instagram account where she revealed her part in Normal People, calling the cast “the kindest bunch."
Her handle is @indiamullen.
Marianne’s best pal Joanna is played by Eliot Salt, but she requests in her private Instagram bio that only family and friends will be accepted for any follow requests @eliotsalt.
Rob actor Eanna Hardwicke’s Instagram handle is @eannahardwicke, where he has plenty of snaps from his time on the show.
Fionn plays Jamie and has documented his journey on Normal People all over his Insta.
Give him a follow @Fionnos.
Normal People’s Lisa actress Meadhbh Maxwell has adorned her Instagram with photos of her family, friends, and behind-the-scenes of the BBC series.
You can follow her at @meadhbh_maxwell.
Leah plays Rachel in Normal People, but the show wasn’t her first acting gig.
You can get to know the actress at @leahmcnamara.
> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!