Follow The Normal People Cast On Instagram – The BBC Stars' Social Media Handles

If, like us, Normal People has well and truly taken over your life, you’ll want to know how you can keep up with the cast on Instagram.

BBC One’s Normal People is the latest TV series obsession we’re all binge-watching on lockdown, and if you’ve already completed the entire series you’re most likely pining to follow all the cast on Instagram, especially Paul Mescal.

The romantic story about teenagers’ first love has a soundtrack viewers have fallen in love with and fans are keen to know if there will be a season two.

Normal People’s Paul Mescal Impresses Fans With Singing Voice In Rare Video

But in the meantime, viewers are following the stars on social media.

From Daisy Edgar-Jones to Sarah Greene, here are all the Instagram handles for the cast of Normal People.

Normal People has captured the hearts of BBC viewers. Picture: BBC

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Instagram

Daisy Edgar-Jones has established a large following on social media already. Picture: Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram

Daisy of course plays the loveable Marianne.

You can follow the actress @daisyedgarjones.

Paul Mescal’s Instagram handle

Paul Mescal has an edgy Instagram. Picture: Paul Mescal/Instagram

Connell actor Paul has won himself a legion of fans since Normal People dropped.

You can add to his already large following @Paul.mescal.

Sarah Greene’s Instagram handle

Sarah Greene's Instagram is full of her work. Picture: Sarah Greene/Instagram

Normal People’s Lorraine actress Sarah is already an established TV star with a number of celebrities amongst her following.

Follow her at @mssarahgreene.

Desmond Eastwood’s Instagram

Desmond Eastwood played Niall on Normal People. Picture: Desmond Eastwood/Instagram

Desmond stars as Niall on the BBC show.

He’s got a rather edgy Instagram account, exactly as you’d expect.

Desmond’s Instagram handle is @desmondeastwood1.

India Mullen’s Instagram

India Mullen has too built up a large Instagram following thanks to Normal People. Picture: India Mullen/Instagram

India Mullen has a stunning Instagram account where she revealed her part in Normal People, calling the cast “the kindest bunch."

Her handle is @indiamullen.

Eliot Salt

Eliot Salt's Instagram is on private. Picture: BBC

Marianne’s best pal Joanna is played by Eliot Salt, but she requests in her private Instagram bio that only family and friends will be accepted for any follow requests @eliotsalt.

Eanna Hardwicke

Rob actor Eanna Hardwicke’s Instagram handle is @eannahardwicke, where he has plenty of snaps from his time on the show.

Fionn O’Shea

Fionn plays Jamie and has documented his journey on Normal People all over his Insta.

Give him a follow @Fionnos.

Meadhbh Maxwell

Normal People’s Lisa actress Meadhbh Maxwell has adorned her Instagram with photos of her family, friends, and behind-the-scenes of the BBC series.

You can follow her at @meadhbh_maxwell.

Leah McNamara

Leah plays Rachel in Normal People, but the show wasn’t her first acting gig.

You can get to know the actress at @leahmcnamara.

