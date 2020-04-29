Normal People Soundtrack: Every Song Listed As Fans Of The Book Fall In Love With Every Track

As if the BBC’s series adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People couldn’t get any better – the soundtrack is a huge hit.

Like everyone who read Sally Rooney’s Normal People before tuning into the new BBC series, we can’t get over how well the book has been adapted for the screen – it’s like producers climbed inside fans’ heads to recreate the characters!

The BBC Three series did not disappoint, and the soundtrack is just as dreamy.

The songs carefully selected to detail Marianne and Connell’s on-off relationship are everything fans of the book wanted to be and more.

Let’s take a look at the Normal People soundtrack…

Full track list of BBC’s Normal People

BBC's Normal People is a TV adaption of the successful 2018 book by Sally Rooney. Picture: BBC

‘Warped Window’ – Anna Mieke

‘Did It To Myself’ – Orla Gartland

‘Hide and Seek’ – Imogen Heap

‘Horn’ – Nick Drake

‘Angeles’ – Elliott Smith

‘Hey Now’ (Arty Remix) – London Grammar

‘Only You’ – Yazoo

‘Locked In’ – The Lock-In

‘Drop’ – Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions

‘Undertow’ – Lisa Hannigan

‘La Lune’ – Billie Marten

‘Skate’ – Tycho, Saint Sinner

‘Make You Feel My Love’ – One Brun

'Too Much’ – Carly Rae Jepsen

‘We Played Some Open Chords And Rejoiced, for the Earth Had Circled the Sun Yet Another Year’ – A Winged Victory for the Sullen

‘Metroma’ – The Sei

‘Dandelion’ – Jealous of the Birds

‘Rare’ – Selena Gomez

Fans are praising the soundtrack of Normal People. Picture: BBC

’99 Luftballons’ – Nena

‘Berlin’ – RY X

‘Scene Suspended’ – Jon Hopkins

‘Everything I Am Is Yours’ – Villagers

‘Strange Weather’ – Anna Calvi, David Byrne

‘Dogwood Blossom’ – Fionn Regan

‘Sometimes’ – Goldmund

‘If You Stuff It All Down Deep Inside’ – Department of Forever

‘Hate Dah’ – Super Silly

‘Dear SJ’ – Alex Gough ‘Never Ending Circles’ – CHVRCHES

‘Maybe’ – SOAK

‘Gimme Life’ – TNAN, Viktoria Liv

‘I Know’ – August Roads

‘I Never Got Off The Bus’ – Tebi Rex, Local Boy

‘Alone’ – 7th Obi

‘Deep Blue’ – Mango X MathMan

‘You and I’ – Caribou

‘Tell Me So’ – Herb Johnson

‘Highs and Lows’ – August Roads

‘Dance 4 Sorrow’ – Francis Lung

‘Go Wild’ – Friedberg

‘Nikes’ – Frank Ocean

‘Hazeldene’ – Royal Yellow

‘I’m Happy Without You’ – Ann Byers

‘Smoke’ – Gia Margaret

‘It’s Alright’ – delush, Strange Boy

‘It’s Okay With Me’ – Broadway Express

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ – Nerina Pallot

‘Old Bear’ – Cloth

‘Klangfall’ (piano version) – Joep Beving

‘Groovy Train’ – The Farm

‘Cannibal Tree’ – Yenkee

‘Good Times’ – Ellie Mae Rose

‘Breathe’ – CamelPhat, Christoph, Jem Cooke

‘The Subterranean Heart’ – Mount Alaska

‘No Such Thing’ – Yumi And The Weather

‘Can’t Move On’ – Wild Youth

