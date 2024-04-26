‘Challengers’ Soundtrack From Artist & Songs To Full Tracklist

26 April 2024, 15:12

Zendaya's Challengers has a unique techno-inspired soundtrack
Zendaya's Challengers has a unique techno-inspired soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Zendaya’s new film Challengers has been released and fans have immediately noticed how amazing the film’s soundtrack is. From the songs and artists to the movie’s full soundtrack, here’s what you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya’s latest film, Challengers, has hit cinemas after a long and fantastic press junket that saw her wear some of the most iconic sports theme couture. Zendaya stars alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in director Luca Guadagnino’s newest masterpiece.

If you’ve heard of his name before but can’t recall where Luca was the genius behind Call Me By Your Name with Timothée Chalamet and Bones and All that starred Harry Styles’s girlfriend Taylor Russell.

So far Challengers has reeled in some great reviews and sat at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes as of the day of writing. The sexy sporty drama boasted some off-the-charts chemistry between the leading trio.

But the music has been the real standout in the film. With music royalty behind the helm of the soundtrack and score for Challengers, it’s no wonder that’s what fans have been googling as soon as they exit the cinema.

Challengers boasts a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes as of the day of writing
Challengers boasts a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes as of the day of writing. Picture: Alamy

What are the songs in Challengers soundtrack?

Luca has brought back Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails to compose the original techno-inspired score for the film.

The pair have worked together in the past on Bone and All, and Trent onboarded his partner Atticus Ross who he works alongside regularly and has been credited on films such as The Social Network, Gone Girl and Soul.

The pulsating beat behind every scene in the film that has you on the edge of your seat was the goal for these composers, with Trent revealing Luca’s brief to him. “Luca said, ‘What if all the music was driving, thumping techno, like a heartbeat that makes the movie fun?'”

Trent spoke to NME, saying, “It’s about the excitement and simultaneously there’s an order and a thoughtfulness to the score,” Atticus added.

The director hired Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails to compose the original score for the film
The director hired Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails to compose the original score for the film. Picture: Alamy

The score was paired perfectly with the soundtrack that was mixed by German DJ Boys Noize, who masterfully created a half-hour non-stop piece of music.

DJ Boys Noize was onboarded by Trent and Atticus and was told to “deconstruct and subsequently reimagine” their music and mix nine tracks into one.

Speaking about the project to the publication, Boys Noize said “It’s been a fun challenge to turn this into one fluid experience and take it even further by redesigning the tracks, creating new elements and changing certain parts.”

DJ Boys Noize was onboarded by Trent Reznor to mix the soundtrack of the film
DJ Boys Noize was onboarded by Trent Reznor to mix the soundtrack of the film. Picture: Alamy

The tracklist for Challengers mixed by Boys Noize:

  1. ‘I Know’ [MIXED]
  2. ‘Yeah x10’ [MIXED]
  3. ‘L’oeuf’ [MIXED]
  4. ‘Challengers’ [MIXED]
  5. ‘Pre Signal’ [MIXED]
  6. ‘The Signal’ [MIXED]
  7. ‘Brutalizer’ [MIXED]
  8. ‘Compress / Repress’ [MIXED]
  9. ‘A New Year Carol’ [MIXED]
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross worked alongside Luca Guadagnino in Bones and All
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross worked alongside Luca Guadagnino in Bones and All. Picture: Alamy

The score for Challengers composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross:

  1. ‘Challengers’
  2. ‘”I Know”‘
  3. ‘Yeah x10’
  4. ‘L’oeuf’
  5. ‘The Signal’
  6. ‘Brutalizer’
  7. ‘Stopper’
  8. ‘Brutalizer 2’
  9. ‘The Points That Matter’
  10. ‘Lullaby’
  11. ‘Final Set’
  12. ‘Pull Over’
  13. ‘Friday Afternoons, Op. 7: A New Year Carol’
  14. ‘Friday Afternoons, Op. 7: A New Year Carol (Part 2)’
  15. ‘Challengers: Match Point’
  16. ‘Compress / Repress’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Chrishell Stause opened up about how she's grown on Selling Sunset

How Chrishell Stause Stopped Caring What People Think About Her

Tim Calwell is a contestant on MAFS Australia 2024

MAFS Australia's Tim: How He Became A Secret Millionaire, Age, Ex-Girlfriend And More

Fans are loosing it over this picture of Emma and Joe Alwyn

What Is Emma Stone's New Film With Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn?

Glen Powell has been in the industry for over 20 years

Glen Powell Fact File: Age, TV Shows & Movies, Height And Net Worth

Zendaya told Capital that the churros scene was unscripted

Zendaya Reveals *That* Challengers Churros Scene Was Unscripted

The Reunion will take place in two parts

When Will MAFS Australia Reunion Air In The UK?

American Horror Story Delicate Ending Explained

AHS Delicate Ending Explained – The Real Identity Of Kim Kardashian's Siobhan Revealed

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Chloe Burrows spoke to Capital about whether she'd go public with her next relationship

Chloe Burrows Opens Up About Making Her Next Boyfriend Public

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They Leaned Into Affair Rumours To Promote 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They "Leaned Into" Anyone But You Affair Rumours

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits