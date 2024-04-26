‘Challengers’ Soundtrack From Artist & Songs To Full Tracklist

Zendaya's Challengers has a unique techno-inspired soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Zendaya’s new film Challengers has been released and fans have immediately noticed how amazing the film’s soundtrack is. From the songs and artists to the movie’s full soundtrack, here’s what you need to know.

Zendaya’s latest film, Challengers, has hit cinemas after a long and fantastic press junket that saw her wear some of the most iconic sports theme couture. Zendaya stars alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in director Luca Guadagnino’s newest masterpiece.

If you’ve heard of his name before but can’t recall where Luca was the genius behind Call Me By Your Name with Timothée Chalamet and Bones and All that starred Harry Styles’s girlfriend Taylor Russell.

So far Challengers has reeled in some great reviews and sat at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes as of the day of writing. The sexy sporty drama boasted some off-the-charts chemistry between the leading trio.

But the music has been the real standout in the film. With music royalty behind the helm of the soundtrack and score for Challengers, it’s no wonder that’s what fans have been googling as soon as they exit the cinema.

Challengers boasts a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes as of the day of writing. Picture: Alamy

What are the songs in Challengers soundtrack?

Luca has brought back Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails to compose the original techno-inspired score for the film.

The pair have worked together in the past on Bone and All, and Trent onboarded his partner Atticus Ross who he works alongside regularly and has been credited on films such as The Social Network, Gone Girl and Soul.

The pulsating beat behind every scene in the film that has you on the edge of your seat was the goal for these composers, with Trent revealing Luca’s brief to him. “Luca said, ‘What if all the music was driving, thumping techno, like a heartbeat that makes the movie fun?'”

Trent spoke to NME, saying, “It’s about the excitement and simultaneously there’s an order and a thoughtfulness to the score,” Atticus added.

The director hired Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails to compose the original score for the film. Picture: Alamy

The score was paired perfectly with the soundtrack that was mixed by German DJ Boys Noize, who masterfully created a half-hour non-stop piece of music.

DJ Boys Noize was onboarded by Trent and Atticus and was told to “deconstruct and subsequently reimagine” their music and mix nine tracks into one.

Speaking about the project to the publication, Boys Noize said “It’s been a fun challenge to turn this into one fluid experience and take it even further by redesigning the tracks, creating new elements and changing certain parts.”

DJ Boys Noize was onboarded by Trent Reznor to mix the soundtrack of the film. Picture: Alamy

The tracklist for Challengers mixed by Boys Noize:

‘I Know’ [MIXED] ‘Yeah x10’ [MIXED] ‘L’oeuf’ [MIXED] ‘Challengers’ [MIXED] ‘Pre Signal’ [MIXED] ‘The Signal’ [MIXED] ‘Brutalizer’ [MIXED] ‘Compress / Repress’ [MIXED] ‘A New Year Carol’ [MIXED]

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross worked alongside Luca Guadagnino in Bones and All. Picture: Alamy

The score for Challengers composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross:

‘Challengers’ ‘”I Know”‘ ‘Yeah x10’ ‘L’oeuf’ ‘The Signal’ ‘Brutalizer’ ‘Stopper’ ‘Brutalizer 2’ ‘The Points That Matter’ ‘Lullaby’ ‘Final Set’ ‘Pull Over’ ‘Friday Afternoons, Op. 7: A New Year Carol’ ‘Friday Afternoons, Op. 7: A New Year Carol (Part 2)’ ‘Challengers: Match Point’ ‘Compress / Repress’

