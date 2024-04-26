Exclusive

Zendaya Reveals *That* Challengers Churros Scene Was Unscripted

26 April 2024, 10:50 | Updated: 26 April 2024, 11:11

Zendaya told Capital that the churros scene was unscripted
Zendaya told Capital that the churros scene was unscripted. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Challengers is out now and viewers can't get over that one scene where Mike Faist eats a churro... and Zendaya's just revealed it was actually completely improvised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Challengers starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor promises to be the sexy film of the summer. It's a movie where the competitiveness of tennis seeps into the world of lust and love.

Despite the film having no overt sex scenes there is a lot implied, if you know what we mean. One scene that viewers can't stop talking about is a certain churros scene. One fan took to X to say: "The churro scene in Challengers changed me on a molecular level."

And the replies spoke a thousand words, with one saying: "There’s so many moments between those two that are seething with hotness." - the 'two' he is talking about is Mike and Josh aka Art and Finn.

Erm... we can't ignore this comment: "I moaned out loud in the theatre."

We were so enamoured by that scene we had to ask Mike how he made eating a churro look so sexy, and the reply was certainly unexpected.

Mike Faist ate his first churro on set for Challengers
Mike Faist ate his first churro on set for Challengers. Picture: Alamy

"I don't know if I did," he started (the reactions would say otherwise Mr Faist). "What I will say is...that was my first churro and I hadn't eaten anything that day.

"So I was starving and tasted my first churro - and churros are extraordinary. So I ate my one and then I ate his," he said pointing to John. We love this praise for the Spanish fried delicacy.

Following on from Mike's revelation, Zendaya dropped one of the best behind-the-scene secrets of all time, as she said: "The churro wasn't scripted, was it? The churro was something that you guys found right, with Luca?"

Her co-stars confirmed that it was "definitely a Luca thing" referring to the film's director, Luca Guadagnino, who is known for other huge films like Call Me By Your Name - which also happens to feature some suggestive food related scenes.

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor & Mike Faist on set injuries and THAT churro scene | 'Challengers' interview

Churros aren't the only provocative food choice in Challangers as Mike explained how in the hot dog scene he, again, ate his ravenously and went on to eat John's too.

They also revealed that the d*ck slap scene only took two takes - they are true professionals.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly begun talking about marriage

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are 'Talking About Marriage Plans'

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back on 16th June

Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 Line-Up Info

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back on 16th June

Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Returns In 2024

Taylor Swift 'The Prophecy' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Devastating Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's 'The Prophecy' Lyrics Explained

American Horror Story Delicate Ending Explained

AHS Delicate Ending Explained – The Real Identity Of Kim Kardashian's Siobhan Revealed

TV & Film

Aitch names 22 female celebs on his song 'Famous Girl'

Every Celebrity Aitch Name-Drops On 'Famous Girl' From Anne-Marie To Raye

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits