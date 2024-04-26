Exclusive

Zendaya Reveals *That* Challengers Churros Scene Was Unscripted

Zendaya told Capital that the churros scene was unscripted. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Challengers is out now and viewers can't get over that one scene where Mike Faist eats a churro... and Zendaya's just revealed it was actually completely improvised.

Challengers starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor promises to be the sexy film of the summer. It's a movie where the competitiveness of tennis seeps into the world of lust and love.

Despite the film having no overt sex scenes there is a lot implied, if you know what we mean. One scene that viewers can't stop talking about is a certain churros scene. One fan took to X to say: "The churro scene in Challengers changed me on a molecular level."

And the replies spoke a thousand words, with one saying: "There’s so many moments between those two that are seething with hotness." - the 'two' he is talking about is Mike and Josh aka Art and Finn.

Erm... we can't ignore this comment: "I moaned out loud in the theatre."

We were so enamoured by that scene we had to ask Mike how he made eating a churro look so sexy, and the reply was certainly unexpected.

Mike Faist ate his first churro on set for Challengers. Picture: Alamy

"I don't know if I did," he started (the reactions would say otherwise Mr Faist). "What I will say is...that was my first churro and I hadn't eaten anything that day.

"So I was starving and tasted my first churro - and churros are extraordinary. So I ate my one and then I ate his," he said pointing to John. We love this praise for the Spanish fried delicacy.

evidence of my soul absolutely leaving my body during the hotel scene, the churro scene, the sauna scene, the ending scene pic.twitter.com/V54ULpDNFq — caitee ✧ challengers spoilers (@faistfilm) April 26, 2024

Following on from Mike's revelation, Zendaya dropped one of the best behind-the-scene secrets of all time, as she said: "The churro wasn't scripted, was it? The churro was something that you guys found right, with Luca?"

Her co-stars confirmed that it was "definitely a Luca thing" referring to the film's director, Luca Guadagnino, who is known for other huge films like Call Me By Your Name - which also happens to feature some suggestive food related scenes.

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor & Mike Faist on set injuries and THAT churro scene | 'Challengers' interview

Churros aren't the only provocative food choice in Challangers as Mike explained how in the hot dog scene he, again, ate his ravenously and went on to eat John's too.

They also revealed that the d*ck slap scene only took two takes - they are true professionals.

