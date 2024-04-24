Exclusive

Zendaya Spills On Surprising Challengers Injury And Other Filming Accidents

24 April 2024, 10:42 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 11:24

Zendaya reveals the scars she got while filming Challengers
Zendaya reveals the scars she got while filming Challengers. Picture: Capital/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

From kicking down doors in Euphoria to tennis court disasters while filming Challengers, Zendaya told Capital about the scars she's proud to have collected over the years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's going to be THE movie of the summer, we can feel it. Get your tennis shoes on, it's almost time for the film Challengers to hit the big screens.

Ahead of its release (April 26) Capital had a sit down with leading lady Zendaya and her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. We asked the cast if they had any real life scars they could show us, and sure enough Zendaya did.

"This one," she said lifting her leg impressively high. Pointing to her right ankle she explained: "It was from the scene where I fall onto the tennis court, and tennis courts hurt!"

The former Disney star detailed the moment she realised she had been injured during filming, saying: "I was like, 'why is my sock bloody?' and I was like, 'oh, yeah, just scraped some of my skin off'." - Ouch!

She's not upset by her scar though as she said it'll always remind her of Challengers, she then asked her co-stars if they collected scars from other productions, but they looked at her dumbfounded.

She revealed that the scar on her ankle isn't her only Hollywood battle wound.

Zendaya said "tennis courts HURT"
Zendaya said "tennis courts HURT". Picture: Capital

"I have little scars from different productions," she started. Proudly pointing to a second scar she said: "On the back of the same leg - Euphoria, that's breaking down the door."

We all remember that devastating Euphoria scene don't we? And now it feels that bit more striking, knowing what a physical performance Zendaya put on to portray Rue's raw emotions.

Zendaya said the scars feel "comforting" to her as they serve as a reminder of the work she has done.

'Challengers’ cast talk filming d*ck slaps and Zendaya’s real-life scars in ‘Question Tennis’ 🎾

The cast also spilled on some of their more intimate scenes, the d*ck slap in particular... Mike told us it only took two takes, pretty impressive if you ask us.

Plus they revealed that the churro scene in the film was unscripted and completely improved, so keep an eye out for that. We asked Mike: "How did you make eating a churro look so sexy?"

In response Mike said it was his first time ever eating the fried good and he found it "extraordinary" - so much so that he went on to eat Josh's too.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa were one of the first couples to marry on MAFS Australia 2024.

Are Sara Mesa And Tim Calwell From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

The experts paired Natalie Parham and Collins Christian together in MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Natalie And Collins Still Together Now?

TV & Film

The experts paired Cassandra Allen and Tristan Black together in MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Cassandra And Tristan Still Together Now?

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian's come a long way since her personal assistant days

Kim Kardashian Fact File: Height, Age, Net Worth, & Instagram Followers

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish Says She's Only Just "Figuring Out" Her Sexuality Now

Billie Eilish Says She's Only Just "Figuring Out" Her Sexuality Now

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits