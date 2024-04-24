Exclusive

Zendaya Spills On Surprising Challengers Injury And Other Filming Accidents

Zendaya reveals the scars she got while filming Challengers. Picture: Capital/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

From kicking down doors in Euphoria to tennis court disasters while filming Challengers, Zendaya told Capital about the scars she's proud to have collected over the years.

It's going to be THE movie of the summer, we can feel it. Get your tennis shoes on, it's almost time for the film Challengers to hit the big screens.

Ahead of its release (April 26) Capital had a sit down with leading lady Zendaya and her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. We asked the cast if they had any real life scars they could show us, and sure enough Zendaya did.

"This one," she said lifting her leg impressively high. Pointing to her right ankle she explained: "It was from the scene where I fall onto the tennis court, and tennis courts hurt!"

The former Disney star detailed the moment she realised she had been injured during filming, saying: "I was like, 'why is my sock bloody?' and I was like, 'oh, yeah, just scraped some of my skin off'." - Ouch!

She's not upset by her scar though as she said it'll always remind her of Challengers, she then asked her co-stars if they collected scars from other productions, but they looked at her dumbfounded.

She revealed that the scar on her ankle isn't her only Hollywood battle wound.

Zendaya said "tennis courts HURT". Picture: Capital

"I have little scars from different productions," she started. Proudly pointing to a second scar she said: "On the back of the same leg - Euphoria, that's breaking down the door."

We all remember that devastating Euphoria scene don't we? And now it feels that bit more striking, knowing what a physical performance Zendaya put on to portray Rue's raw emotions.

Zendaya said the scars feel "comforting" to her as they serve as a reminder of the work she has done.

'Challengers’ cast talk filming d*ck slaps and Zendaya’s real-life scars in ‘Question Tennis’ 🎾

The cast also spilled on some of their more intimate scenes, the d*ck slap in particular... Mike told us it only took two takes, pretty impressive if you ask us.

Plus they revealed that the churro scene in the film was unscripted and completely improved, so keep an eye out for that. We asked Mike: "How did you make eating a churro look so sexy?"

In response Mike said it was his first time ever eating the fried good and he found it "extraordinary" - so much so that he went on to eat Josh's too.

