What You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Tennis Movie ‘Challengers’

21 June 2023, 15:43

Watch Zendaya in the Challengers trailer

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zendaya is starring in an upcoming movie named ‘Challengers’ - here’s all the info on the cast, what it's about, the release date and trailer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya is one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood right now, and after seeing her in her star-studded roles, you can see why!

The trailer for her latest movie Challengers has now dropped and it has fans wanting to know more about the cast, release date and if the tennis film is based on a true story.

Here’s everything you need to know about Challengers

Beyoncé, Zendaya, Rihanna And More Stars Turn Up The Glam For Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan in Challengers
Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan in Challengers. Picture: YouTube
Zendaya portrays a pro tennis player in Challengers
Zendaya portrays a pro tennis player in Challengers. Picture: YouTube

What is the Challengers movie about?

Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis player-turned-coach, who transforms her husband into a world-famous grand slam champion - but gets caught in a love triangle as her husband Art ends up competing against his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick.

The official synopsis reads: “Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a ‘Challenger’ event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”

Challengers is set to be released in September
Challengers is set to be released in September. Picture: MGM

When is the release date for Challengers starring Zendaya?

Challengers is set to be released on September 15, 2023, which means we only have a couple of months to wait!

It’s also heading straight to cinemas, but it’s likely it’ll be available to stream on Amazon Prime at some point in the future as the film is being distributed by MGM, which is owned by Amazon.

Zendaya's upcoming movie will see her take on a sports-playing role
Zendaya's upcoming movie will see her take on a sports-playing role. Picture: YouTube

Who’s in the cast for Challengers?

Apart from starring Euphoria’s Zendaya, of course, the cast also boasts The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story’s Mike Faist.

Here’s who’s been cast so far:

  • Zendaya as Tashi Duncan
  • Mike Faist as Art
  • Josh O’Connor as Patrick
  • Jake Jenson as Finn Larsen
  • A.J. Lister as Lily
Mike Faist plays Tashi's husband Art in Challengers
Mike Faist plays Tashi's husband Art in Challengers. Picture: Alamy
Josh O’Connor plays Tashi's ex-boyfriend Patrick in Challengers
Josh O’Connor plays Tashi's ex-boyfriend Patrick in Challengers. Picture: Alamy

Is Challengers based on a true story?

Despite the complex love story within the film, it is thought to be completely fiction.

Speaking about the movie, film director Luca Guadagnino recently told IndieWire: “I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really f***ed-up people that I love very much.

“And a sports film, why not? It’s hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it’s great.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and Travis Barker's first baby together

Kourtney Kardashian Fans Have Already Predicted Her Baby Name And It Makes So Much Sense

Millie Court has made the Love Island rich list after winning the show in 2021

Here’s How Much Millie Court Is Making Two Years After Winning Love Island

Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 have been confirmed by Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

TV & Film

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Features

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

Wicked: All The Details On The Movie Musical From Cast To Release Date & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star