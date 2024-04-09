Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Latest Milestone Proves They’re Soulmates

9 April 2024, 12:19

Zendaya and Tom Holland are 'just happy to be with each other'
Zendaya and Tom Holland are 'just happy to be with each other'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Holland and Zendaya are only growing closer and getting cuter as their relationship develops.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have been in a relationship since 2021 and just when we thought these two couldn’t get any more perfect for each other, it’s emerged that they’ve only got stronger.

Zendaya is currently on the promotional tour of her new film Challengers, but their long-distance relationship won’t be long-distance for long since the couple moved in together within the past year and she'll no doubt soon be heading home to her boyfriend.

The couple split their time between Tom’s hometown of London and Brooklyn in the US, a decision that’s only made them more content with each other and sure of their relationship.

Zendaya is more sure than ever Tom Holland is 'her person'
Zendaya is more sure than ever Tom Holland is 'her person'. Picture: Getty

A source told OK! magazine Australia, via She Finds, Zendaya believes moving in was ‘the best decision they’ve ever made’ and that she ‘has no doubt [that] Tom is her person.”

Their insider added: “They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer."

“They’re just happy to be together. There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right.”

Zendaya and Tom started dating in 2021 after first working together on Spider-Man in 2016. They quickly became close friends and began dating in secret just a few years later, still keeping their relationship low-key even now.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty

That said, they’ve made it no secret how in love they are and are often spotted looking like every other couple watching tennis matches, attending concerts or stopping to chat with fans.

The couple swerved dating rumours for years while working together, until they were seen kissing while sat in a parked car together during time away from filming Spider-Man 3.

It wasn’t until Zendaya’s birthday on 1st September a few weeks later that they confirmed their relationship, with Tom celebrating his girlfriend’s special day with an adorable Instagram post.

Tom Holland and Zendaya met working on Spider-Man
Tom Holland and Zendaya met working on Spider-Man. Picture: Getty

Alongside a sweet selfie taken during a break from filming Spider-Man he wrote: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx."

Since then, they've only got cuter and more in love, sharing the occasional snippet from their relationship much to the delight of fans but mostly keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, something they've successfully done since they went official.

