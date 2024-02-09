All Zendaya's Iconic Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

9 February 2024, 12:21

All of Zendaya's looks so far on the Dune 2 press run
All of Zendaya's looks so far on the Dune 2 press run. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zendaya has been killing it on the Dune: Part Two press run. Here's a glimpse at her incredible looks so far.

Alongside her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, Zendaya has been on a press tour promoting their new film Dune: Part Two. And we are loving every second of it.

From appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to a posing at fabulous photo call in Mexico City, Zendaya has been showing up and showing out.

The Dune franchise, which was first released in 2021, is a sci-fi flick and Zendaya is known keeping all of her outfits on theme with the film she is promoting.

During the press tour for Spider-Man Homecoming and Spider-Man No Way Home the actress was seen taking on the red carpets in web and spider-themed gowns.

Dune: Part Two comes out on March 1st, Warner Brothers chose push back the release date for the film due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which may have annoyed film fanatics but at least we are being treated to a full press tour from the star-studded cast.

Here's a look at all of Zendaya's incredible looks so far...

Zendaya on the red carpet for 'Dune: Part Two' in Mexico City
Zendaya on the red carpet for 'Dune: Part Two' in Mexico City. Picture: Getty

Starting off strong, we have this incredible brown Bottega Veneta look. At the film's premiere in Mexico City on February 6th, Zendaya chose this from Matthieu Blazy’s fall 2023 collection for Bottega Veneta.

However, the original piece included a midsection but the actress had that removed, making the look into a daring two-piece.

Zendaya at the photocall for Dune: Part Two at Mexico City Four Seasons Hotel
Zendaya at the photocall for Dune: Part Two at Mexico City Four Seasons Hotel. Picture: Getty

The night before the Mexico premiere, Zendaya sported this look by London designer Torishéju Dumi at the photocall in the Four Seasons Hotel.

This is a pretty big deal since it is Torishéju Dumi red carpet debut. The first time your clothes are being seen on a red carpet and it's on Zendaya? That's pretty epic.

The London based creator made her fashion week debut in October with a show opened by Naomi Campbell. Her pieces are inspired by her Nigerian heritage.

Zendaya arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Zendaya arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'. Picture: Getty

For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 1st, Zendaya rocked this all black leather look. The outfit is by The Attico, which is a luxury Italian brand which started in 2016.

Midriffs seem to be a theme when it comes to her Dune looks. In this outfit the top unbuttons under her breastbone giving us a glimpse of her toned tum.

She completed the fit with some classic red bottoms. It really is giving the Matrix vibes and it's fab.

Zendaya at the red carpet during CinemaCon 2023
Zendaya at the red carpet during CinemaCon 2023. Picture: Getty

Before the release date was pushed back to 2024, Zendaya had also attended the Warner Brothers Pictures presentation at CinemaCon back in April 2023.

At the event she wore this slick Louis Vuitton suit which bared her back, she paired the look with smart white pumps.

With less than a month until the film's release date we look forward to seeing what other looks Zendaya has planned!

