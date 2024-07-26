Love Island Star Rushed To Fix Their Teeth After Being On The Show

Tiffany has made her teeth 'a bit more natural' since leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Tiffany Leighton has said she immediately went to the dentist after Love Island.

Tiffany Leighton, who became a viral moment with her and Ronnie Vint discussing 'cute and hairy raspberries', has said she rushed to get her teeth redone after leaving the Love Island villa.

"You go on the show and expect to get trolled, but to read it is hard," she told the tabloids after she was dumped from the villa.

She went on: "To be fair the comments did get to me a bit because I actually did go and get my teeth changed. I did look back on the clips and everyone's going 'too big – her teeth are too big for her mouth.'

"So, like, I've got them made a little bit more natural."

Tiffany entered the villa with Wil Anderson and Grace Jackson. Picture: ITV

Before Love Island Tiffany had already undergone some construction on her pearly whites, as she revealed she had both Invisalign and composite bonding procedures in the past due to being "self conscious" about her teeth.

The former Islander said that she got her dentist to shape her teeth "a bit more natural" when she came out of the villa, despite people close to her telling her she didn't need to.

"But when you just read it so much it does get to you," she said of nasty comments about her appearance online, "Literally as soon as I saw them, I was like, 'I need to go to the dentist. Oh my God.'"

Tiffany Leighton in London after leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty

The HR coordinator entered the show as a bombshell alongside Wil Anderson and Grace Jackson, who also didn't make the Love Island final.

Tiffany was axed from the villa in episode 21 after a public vote found her and Omar Nyame amongst the least favourite couples.

The rest of the islanders chose one boy and one girl to be dumped from the island and sadly the two bombshells were sent packing.

