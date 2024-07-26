Love Island Star Rushed To Fix Their Teeth After Being On The Show

26 July 2024, 10:47

Tiffany has made her teeth 'a bit more natural' since leaving Love Island
Tiffany has made her teeth 'a bit more natural' since leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Tiffany Leighton has said she immediately went to the dentist after Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tiffany Leighton, who became a viral moment with her and Ronnie Vint discussing 'cute and hairy raspberries', has said she rushed to get her teeth redone after leaving the Love Island villa.

"You go on the show and expect to get trolled, but to read it is hard," she told the tabloids after she was dumped from the villa.

She went on: "To be fair the comments did get to me a bit because I actually did go and get my teeth changed. I did look back on the clips and everyone's going 'too big – her teeth are too big for her mouth.'

"So, like, I've got them made a little bit more natural."

Tiffany entered the villa with Wil Anderson and Grace Jackson
Tiffany entered the villa with Wil Anderson and Grace Jackson. Picture: ITV

Before Love Island Tiffany had already undergone some construction on her pearly whites, as she revealed she had both Invisalign and composite bonding procedures in the past due to being "self conscious" about her teeth.

The former Islander said that she got her dentist to shape her teeth "a bit more natural" when she came out of the villa, despite people close to her telling her she didn't need to.

"But when you just read it so much it does get to you," she said of nasty comments about her appearance online, "Literally as soon as I saw them, I was like, 'I need to go to the dentist. Oh my God.'"

Tiffany Leighton in London after leaving Love Island
Tiffany Leighton in London after leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty

The HR coordinator entered the show as a bombshell alongside Wil Anderson and Grace Jackson, who also didn't make the Love Island final.

Tiffany was axed from the villa in episode 21 after a public vote found her and Omar Nyame amongst the least favourite couples.

The rest of the islanders chose one boy and one girl to be dumped from the island and sadly the two bombshells were sent packing.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island is set to end at the end of July

When Is The Love Island UK 2024 Summer Final?

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Grace Jackson spoke about Joey Essex's hostility towards her

Love Island’s Grace Jackson Addresses Why Joey Essex ‘Had A Problem With Her’

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Hot On Capital

Halsey's heartbreaking 'Lucky' lyrics explained

The Heartbreaking Meaning Behind Halsey's 'Lucky' Lyrics Explained

Sam Quek is our Team GB House correspondent

Sam Quek Shares Secrets From The Olympic Village

Deadpool & Wolverine's Matthew and Emma say what it's like on set with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Say What It's Really Like Working With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
A look at Hailey Bieber's new engagement ring

A Closer Look At Hailey Bieber's New Engagement Ring

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together

Hailey Bieber’s Due Date And Pregnancy Details So Far

What time does Elite season 8 come out on Netflix

Elite Season 8 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

Hailey Bieber has said she's not 'super close' to her family anymore

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Responds With Cryptic Post After She Said They're 'Not Super Close'
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds took on the ultimate super hero battle

Watch Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Battle To Find Out Who’s The Real Super Hero

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter has announced new dates for her tour

Get Your Tickets To Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour

Events

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Myles Smith spoke to us about how he wrote 'Stargazing'

Myles Smith Confirms ‘Stargazing’ Took Him 15 Minutes To Write

All of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy pictures so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider

Tangled's Zachary Levi Wants Timothée Chalamet To Play Live-Action Flynn Rider

The Love Island talent show never disppoints

The Love Island Talent Show’s Most Iconic Performances Of All Time

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?

Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Sophie Beckett Has Connection To Cowpers

Bridgerton boss Jess Brownell confirmed two-year wait for season 4

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Season 4 Won't Air Until 2026

More Movies & TV News

Here's why the kiss was cut from Twisters

Twisters Director Explains Why Tyler And Kate's Kiss Was Cut From The Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview
Joey has opened up about him mum passing

What Happened To Joey Essex's Mum? Everything He's Said About The Tragedy

Wil and Uma spill on their future plans in Q&A

Love Island's Wil And Uma Plan Huge Next Step In Their Relationship

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Here's what happens with Sophie Beckett in the books

Who Does Benedict Marry In Bridgerton? Sophie Beckett Could Arrive In Season 3

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset