Who Is Love Island 2024's Tiffany Leighton? Age, Job, Instagram And More

Tiffany Leighton joined the Love Island 2024 villa on the 14th of June. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s 2024 Tiffany Leighton joined the villa tonight alongside two other bombshells and we want to get to know her. From Tiffany’s age, job, Instagram and where he’s from. Here’s what we know.

Love Island 2024 has been a non-stop rollercoaster, starting from the moment Joey Essex joined the villa as the show’s first celebrity bombshell, showcasing his brand-new look.

From then onwards, Uma Jammeh came in and shook things up between Ayo Odukoya and Mimii Ngulube and then the handsome Omar Nyame joined but he’s yet to make a proper connection.

But Love Island didn’t even let us catch our breath before dropping a triple bombshell on our screens during Friday’s episode, with the trio Grace Jackson, Wil Anderson and of course, Tiffany Leighton.

Love Island's Tiffany walked into the villa with Grace Jackson and Wil Anderson. Picture: ITV

Speaking prior to entering the villa, Tiffany claimed she would "Bring some spice, spontaneity and bring my best flirting game.”

"I’m fit, I’m bubbly and I don't care what anyone thinks.” So who is Tiffany Leighton? From her age, job, and Instagram to where she’s from. Here’s what we know.

How old is Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton?

Tiffany is 25 years old and seems to have turned 25 during the first week of May if her week-long birthday celebration posts on Instagram were anything to go by, which makes her a Taurus.

Common Taurus qualities are good listeners and very dependable, but at the same time, they can often be quite stubborn.

Love Island's Tiffany Leighton is 25 years old. Picture: ITV

Where is Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton from? What’s her job?

Tiffany hails from Royston in Hertfordshire where she works as a HR coordinator for Johnson Matthey according to her LinkedIn.

Tiffany has worked there for almost five years, starting as a receptionist for the same company and working her way up. But perhaps after her stint in Love Island, a career change is on the cards?

What’s Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton’s Instagram?

Instagram @tiffanyleighton_ and at the time of writing she only has 6,000 followers, but we expect that to grow by the day.

