Who Are The Three New Love Island Bombshells? Including Joey Essex's Ex

14 June 2024, 11:09 | Updated: 14 June 2024, 11:16

Meet the newest bombshells
Meet the newest bombshells. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Grace, Wil and Tiffany, the Love Island bombshells ready to shake up the couples - and put Joey Essex through the wringer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday night's episode the Love Island villa got super intense, not only did a recoupling put a stop to those pesky love triangles, three new islanders walked in as bombshells.

What's more is, as soon as Joey Essex spotted the bombshells he couldn’t disguise the shock on his face when he whispered, "Oh my God... I used to see that girl".

The girl in question is model Grace Jackson who is entering the villa alongside Tiffany Leighton and Wil Anderson.

Who is Grace Jackson?

Grace is a Love Island bombshell
Grace is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram

Grace was one of the first people to make the rumoured lineup for this summer's Love Island so, when she didn't turn up on the first episode it looked like she wasn't going to appear on the show.

But during a sneak peak on episode 11 she was seen entering the villa alongside two other bombshells. Grace has a large online presence with 80k IG followers, including Molly-Mae Hague and Conor McGregor, so it's no shock she knows TOWIE star Joey Essex.

They reportedly dated for six weeks before Joey ended things... so it'll be interesting to see if they pick things back up in the villa.

Who is Tiffany Leighton?

Tiffany is a Love Island bombshell
Tiffany is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram

Tiffany is a 25-year-old HR coordinator from Hertfordshire who promises to bring "spice" to the villa.

She describes herself as "ditzy, bubbly and funny" and by the looks of it she's not afraid to step on any of the girl's toes.

She said: "If there is one thing my fellow Islanders need to know about me is that I always get what I want and I am ready to find love in the Villa, so watch out boys."

Who is Wil Anderson?

Wil is a Love Island bomshell
Wil is a Love Island bomshell. Picture: Instagram

Wil is 23 years old and from Whitley Bay, and he has a famous brother! His brother is footballer Elliot Anderson who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Newcastle United.

The new bombshell has biology on his side as he is entering the villa standing at 6ft 4" which he says '"usually goes down well with the girls".

