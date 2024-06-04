Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

4 June 2024, 10:16 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 10:21

These are the Love Island 2024 couples
These are the Love Island 2024 couples. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After every Love Island recoupling this is the place to be to find out who's coupled up with who.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has settled back into our lives after its launch night on Monday 3rd June, with singles like Patsy Field, Ronnie Vint, Harriett Blackmore and others looking for love in the villa.

On the first day of the show, the islanders are always flung into new pairings which can make or break their time on the show. In some cases these couples make it to the end of the show together but in most cases, bombshells, new connections and casa amor change their fate.

As host Maya Jama continues to keep the islanders on their toes with classic Love Island twists, we'll keep you updated on every couple, new and old, at the recouplings.

Who are the Love Island 2024 couples?
Who are the Love Island 2024 couples? Picture: ITV

Who are the Love Island 2024 couples?

  • Mimii and Munveer
  • Nicole and Sean
  • Jess and Ronnie
  • Patsy and Ayo
  • Samantha and Sam
  • Harriett and Ciaran

During the first episode the islanders were tasked with ranking the boys and girls in most to least boyfriend and girlfriend material. Instead of the public voting for the couples this year, the ranking made by the cast decided their couples.

So, Mimii and Munveer were voted the 'most' girlfriend and boyfriend material which meant they were paired together. And similarly Harriett and Ciaran found themselves matched after being ranked as the 'least' girlfriend and boyfriend material.

Joey Essex entered the villa as the first bombshell
Joey Essex entered the villa as the first bombshell. Picture: ITV

These couples are set to change very soon after Joey Essex was brought into the villa as the first bombshell of the series. Those lads are likely holding on very tight to their couple right now in the fear that they'll be left single and at risk of a being dumped.

We'll update this page every time the couples change!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Joey Essex has joined the Love Island cast

Joey Essex Almost Unrecognisable As Love Island's First Bombshell

Ciaran Davies joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ciaran Davies

Patsy Field joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Patsy Field

Get to know Love Island's Harriett

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Harriett Blackmore

Hot On Capital

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix

When Does Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases Colin and Penelope's steamy mirror scene

Bridgerton Teases Colin and Penelope's Steamy Mirror Scene In Season 3 Part 2 Trailer

Kemi Rodgers set to cover Sian Welby on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Chris Stark

Kemi Rodgers Announced As Sian Welby's Cover For Capital Breakfast This Summer

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Get to know Love Island star Mimii Ngulube

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Mimii Ngulube

Sam Taylor joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sam Taylor

Munveer Jabbal joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Munveer Jabbal

Get to know Love Island's Ronnie Vint

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ronnie Vint

Get to know Love Island contestant Sean Stone

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sean Stone

Get to know Love Island contestant Samantha Kenny

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Samantha Kenny

Ayo is hoping to find love in Love Island

Ayo Odukoya Fact File Including Age, Football Team And Height

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album
Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says She's "In Love With A Woman" In Emotional Pride Post

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says She's "In Love With A Woman" In Emotional Pride Post

Nicola Coughlan calls out "insulting" comments about her body

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Calls Out "Disappointing" Comments About Her Body

Taylor Swift Edits 'Long Story Short' Lyrics On Tour With New Meaning Leaving Fans In Tears

Taylor Swift Edits 'Long Story Short' Lyrics On Tour With New Meaning Leaving Fans In Tears
Instagram is testing out a new ad feature

Instagram’s Testing A New Feature That’ll Drive Users Crazy

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs? Yes.

Here's Every Taylor Swift Song Written Solely By Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Who will be the all star bombshell in the summer series 2024?

Who Will The Love Island Summer 2024 All Star Bombshell Be?

More Movies & TV News

Here's when to tune into Love Island tonight

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight And When Does It Finish?

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot & More

Lauren Christy from Buying London moved to the capital in 2021

Lauren Christy From Buying London Facts Including Age, Net Worth And Where She’s From

All the details on a possible Normal People season two

Will There Be A Normal People Season 2?

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Disturbing Encounter With 40-Year-Old Fan

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Disturbing Encounter With 40-Year-Old Fan

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset