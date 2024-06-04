Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

These are the Love Island 2024 couples. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After every Love Island recoupling this is the place to be to find out who's coupled up with who.

Love Island has settled back into our lives after its launch night on Monday 3rd June, with singles like Patsy Field, Ronnie Vint, Harriett Blackmore and others looking for love in the villa.

On the first day of the show, the islanders are always flung into new pairings which can make or break their time on the show. In some cases these couples make it to the end of the show together but in most cases, bombshells, new connections and casa amor change their fate.

As host Maya Jama continues to keep the islanders on their toes with classic Love Island twists, we'll keep you updated on every couple, new and old, at the recouplings.

Who are the Love Island 2024 couples? Picture: ITV

Who are the Love Island 2024 couples?

Mimii and Munveer

Nicole and Sean

Jess and Ronnie

Patsy and Ayo

Samantha and Sam

Harriett and Ciaran

During the first episode the islanders were tasked with ranking the boys and girls in most to least boyfriend and girlfriend material. Instead of the public voting for the couples this year, the ranking made by the cast decided their couples.

So, Mimii and Munveer were voted the 'most' girlfriend and boyfriend material which meant they were paired together. And similarly Harriett and Ciaran found themselves matched after being ranked as the 'least' girlfriend and boyfriend material.

Joey Essex entered the villa as the first bombshell. Picture: ITV

These couples are set to change very soon after Joey Essex was brought into the villa as the first bombshell of the series. Those lads are likely holding on very tight to their couple right now in the fear that they'll be left single and at risk of a being dumped.

We'll update this page every time the couples change!

