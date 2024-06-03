5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sam Taylor

Sam Taylor joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @samtaylor

By Tiasha Debray

Who is Love Island's Sam Taylor? Here's everything you need to know about the hairdresser looking for love from his age, job, height, Instagram to where he’s from and more.

Love Island 2024 wasn’t taking any chances as it came out with a bang. With the exciting new cast, a renovated villa and eyebrow-raising new rules on the use of the Hideaway, one thing’s for sure, this season is set to be spicy!

Maya Jama will return to host and Aftersun is back with fan favourites Chris Taylor, Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart joining the panel to cast judgement on this year's islanders.

Speaking of this year's islanders, the villa wouldn’t be complete without one cheeky young lad with fabulous hair would it? This year's cheeky lad contender seems to be Sam Taylor.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Sam Taylor, from his age, job, height, Instagram and more.

Sam Taylor is 23 years old. Picture: Instagram: samtaylorhair

5 facts about Love Island's Sam Taylor:

Sam dipped his toe in some modelling in Manchester in 2021. Sam had a passion for off-road stunt biking, a love he seemed to have picked up during lockdown in the pandemic Sam has a younger sister based in Newcastle named Amber who’s around 22 as well, should we be keeping an eye out for her in future seasons? Sam once avoided a serious injury just three weeks into his job when a car drove into the front of the hairdressing salon he worked at in Sheffield, smashing the glass front of the shop. Sam's a fan of internet celebrity Yung Filly. When asked who his dream co-islanders would be, he replied "Margot Robbie because she's my dream woman, Megan Fox because she's hot and Yung Filly to make me laugh."

Love Island - Meet Sam

How old is Love Island's Sam Taylor? Where is Love Island's Sam Taylor from?

Age: 23

From: Chesterfield

How tall is Love Island's Sam Taylor?

Information on Sam's height isn't currently available, but we will update this page when we know more.

What does Love Island's Sam Taylor do for a living? What's Love Island's Sam Taylor's Instagram?

Job: Hairdresser and stylist

Instagram: @samtaylorhair

When asked why he decided to be on Love Island, Sam said, "At this point in my life I just want the opportunity to find a real connection with someone.”

“I've been looking for that connection for quite some time but I've never really found it, I'm hoping I find that spark in the Villa."

