5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sam Taylor

3 June 2024, 21:00
Who is Love Island's Sam Taylor? Here's everything you need to know about the hairdresser looking for love from his age, job, height, Instagram to where he’s from and more.
Love Island 2024 wasn’t taking any chances as it came out with a bang. With the exciting new cast, a renovated villa and eyebrow-raising new rules on the use of the Hideaway, one thing’s for sure, this season is set to be spicy!
Maya Jama will return to host and Aftersun is back with fan favourites Chris Taylor, Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart joining the panel to cast judgement on this year's islanders.
Speaking of this year's islanders, the villa wouldn’t be complete without one cheeky young lad with fabulous hair would it? This year's cheeky lad contender seems to be Sam Taylor.
Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Sam Taylor, from his age, job, height, Instagram and more.
Love Island - Meet Sam
Age: 23
From: Chesterfield
Information on Sam's height isn't currently available, but we will update this page when we know more.
Job: Hairdresser and stylist
Instagram: @samtaylorhair
When asked why he decided to be on Love Island, Sam said, "At this point in my life I just want the opportunity to find a real connection with someone.”
“I've been looking for that connection for quite some time but I've never really found it, I'm hoping I find that spark in the Villa."
