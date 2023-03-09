Love Island’s Amy Hart Reveals Baby Boy’s Name And Shares Special Meaning Behind It

9 March 2023, 10:27

Love Island's Amy Hart revealed the sweet meaning behind her baby boy's name
Love Island's Amy Hart revealed the sweet meaning behind her baby boy's name. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Amy Hart from Love Island 2019 has announced the sweet name for her baby boy just days after giving birth.

Love Island’s Amy Hart has shared the adorable name she picked out for her baby boy with boyfriend Sam Rason.

The reality TV star, 30, announced on Instagram earlier this week that she had welcomed her first bundle of joy on March 3, sharing heartwarming photos of her newborn.

Love Island’s Amy Hart Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sam Rason

Just a day later, she’s now told fans the three special names she and Sam picked out for their son and the meaning behind them.

Amy revealed that their son’s name is Stanley Samuel Giles Rason.

Amy Hart announced that her son's name is Stanley
Amy Hart announced that her son's name is Stanley. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram
Amy Hart welcomed her son on March 3
Amy Hart welcomed her son on March 3. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

In an Instagram post with new photos of her adorable baby boy, she detailed the thoughtful meaning behind each of the names.

She wrote: “Stanley: We loved the name and also Amy’s Grandad Geoffs middle name Samuel: After @samuelrason obviously but also Amys brother is Samuel too!

“Giles: Nanny and Grandads last name, hopefully he’ll inherit their love of shots!” before jokingly adding in the caption, “[photos: 1) a couple of hours old, Baby Stanley already got Mummy’s back to prove that Amy’s big lips are indeed genetic 2) when Daddy says he’s going home for the evening].”

Amy Hart and Samuel Rason welcomed their first baby last week
Amy Hart and Samuel Rason welcomed their first baby last week. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram
Amy Hart shared the sweet meaning behind her son's moniker
Amy Hart shared the sweet meaning behind her son's moniker. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

Fans and friends of the couple rushed to the comments to congratulate them on the birth of their son and share their love for the name.

Amy’s former fellow islander Molly-Mae Hague, who welcomed her first baby girl Bambi with Tommy Fury in January, wrote: “Beautiful Stanley, adorable.”

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby also commented: “Absolutely gorgeous,” while Love Island 2021 contestant Kaz Kamwi said: “So precious! Congratulations.”

Amy and her boyfriend Sam have been together since 2021 and the Love Island 2019 star revealed back in August last year that despite freezing her eggs and planning to start IVF, she conceived naturally with Sam.

