Love Island’s Amy Hart Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sam Rason

Love Island star Amy Hart has become a mum. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2019 star Amy Hart has given birth to her first baby.

Amy Hart, 30, starred on Love Island almost four years ago and her life has drastically changed after meeting boyfriend Samuel Rason.

On Tuesday the former Islander and her beau, who she's been with since 2021, announced they’ve welcomed their first baby together, a baby boy whose name they’re yet to reveal.

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a selfie of the adorable new family to announce their son’s arrival, revealing she was in hospital for five days.

Amy Hart and her boyfriend Sam Rason have become parents. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

She wrote in the caption: “Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were braxton hicks…they weren’t), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair (Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love.

“Proper introductions to come but now we’re home safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who sent their well wishes. We really appreciated it over the last few days [here’s a few delivery room snaps, can’t wait to show you his beautiful, non post birth swollen face.”

Amy included photos of herself and Sam proudly holding their new baby boy in hospital.

The reality star announced her pregnancy news in August last year, sharing the news on Loose Women.

Amy Hart was a 2019 Love Island contestant. Picture: ITV2

She also told how, despite freezing her eggs and planning to start IVF, she conceived naturally with Sam.

Explaining how it all happened, Amy told the Loose Women panel: “It was very unexpected, we weren’t going to start trying until next year… I had my 30th completely sober – Amesfest. Stacey’s sister made me a cup so no one could see what I was drinking and everyone kept coming up to me and saying, ‘You don’t seem very drunk?’”

She added: “And I said to my best friend, ‘People are beginning to ask’, and she said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to do something then!’ So the Abba tribute band was playing Lay All Your Love On Me and I started crawling across the dancefloor, and nobody asked again!”

Going on to share their pregnancy announcement online, the pair shared a series of snaps on her Instagram as they dressed up like members of Abba, writing: “Mamma Mia, Here we go…..” whilst holding up their scan photo.

