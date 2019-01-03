Love Island Babies: Which Contestants Now Have Children?

Love Island babies. Picture: Instagram

Malin Andersson, Cara De La Hoyde and more from the hit ITV2 show 'Love Island' all have babies. Who else from the series have brought children into the world?

Love Island babies are springing up everywhere! The most recent addition is Malin Andersson's daughter Consy who joins Cara De La Hoyde, Cally Jane Beech, Emma-Jane Woodhams and Tyla Carr as a reality star mum!

Here's a look at all the Love Island babies who have been born...

> Love Island’s Dr Alex Reveals His Secret Girlfriend And You Might Just Recognise Her

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey's baby boy Freddie-George

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey's baby boy Freddie-George. Picture: Instagram

Cara and Nathan welcomed their baby Freddie-George into the world in December 2017. They posted a statement online which revealed the baby was born at 6.30am on December 13th 2017. The pair had won the 2016 series of Love Island beating love rivals Alex and Olivia to the crown.

Cally Jane Beech & Luis Morrison's baby daughter Vienna

Cally Jane Beech & Luis Morrison's baby daughter Vienna. Picture: Instagram

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison were from the 2015 series of Love Island which saw the pair stay together as a couple after they left the villa. Two years later in May 2017 Vienna arrived safely by c-section weighing 5 lbs 9. Awww.

Emma Jane Woodham & Jordan Bye's baby boy Alfie

Emma Jane Woodhams & Jordan Bye's baby boy Alfie. Picture: Instagram

Emma Jane Woodhams and her childhood sweetheart Jordan Bye welcomed their son Alfie into the world in January 2018 after an epic 52 hours in labour.

She told her Instagram followers, "So… finally after a savage 52 hour labour my baby boy graced the world with his presence. Very healthy 7lb 13oz, natural delivery at 16.12 the best moment of my life. We are both doing very well". Too cute!

Malin Andersson and Tom Kemp's baby girl Consy

Malin Andersson and Tom Kemp's baby girl Consy. Picture: Instagram

Incredibly, Malin Andersson and Tom Kemp's baby Consy was delivered amidst big complications. Early in January 2019, Consy was born seven weeks early. Malin wrote, "She is so beautiful, we are totally in love with her and feel so blessed that she is here but unfortunately due to complications, she is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street."

She added, "we have received a number of messages over the past week and there has been a lot of speculation and so we wanted to share our news with you so you could hear from us first hand. We are so thankful for the amazing care she is receiving here and promise to update you on her progress but for the time being we hope you can all respect our privacy."

Tyla Carr and Rossco Edmonds' son Archie.

Tyla Carr and Rossco Edmonds' son Archie. Picture: Instagram

Tyla Carr and Rossco Edmonds' son Archie was brought into the world on the 13th December 2018! Tyla starred in series three of Love Island with villa partner Mike Thalassitis.