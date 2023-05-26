Dani Dyer Welcomes Twin Girls With Boyfriend Jarrod Bowen & Shares First Pictures

On Air Now
26 May 2023, 10:11 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 10:28
Love Island’s Dani Dyer has become a mother of three after giving birth to twin girls!
Dani Dyer has welcomed her twin babies into the world with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.
The former Love Island star, 26, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing the first photos of her twin girls.
In a joint Instagram post with her West Ham footballer boyfriend, 26, she revealed she gave birth on May 22nd, simply captioning the post with her babies’ birth date.
While she didn’t disclose her daughters’ names, people rushed to comment on how adorable her babies are as they were dressed in pink baby grows and matching bows.
Fellow former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague, who welcomed her daughter Bambi in January, wrote: “Congratulations beautiful,” while Dani’s dad and EastEnders star penned: “Can’t stop smiling.”
Meanwhile, new dad Jarrod took to his Instagram Stories to describe his first week with his daughters as “the best week of my life”.
Dani, who won Love Island 2018 with her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham, has now become a mum of three after welcoming her twin daughters.
She welcomed her son Santiago in January 2021 with her former partner Sammy Kimmence.
However, Dani and Sammy split in July of that year after he was sentenced to three years in prison for a £34,000 scam.
