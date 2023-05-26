Dani Dyer Welcomes Twin Girls With Boyfriend Jarrod Bowen & Shares First Pictures

26 May 2023, 10:11 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 10:28

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen have welcomed their twin daughters
Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen have welcomed their twin daughters. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram/Alamy
Love Island’s Dani Dyer has become a mother of three after giving birth to twin girls!

Dani Dyer has welcomed her twin babies into the world with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The former Love Island star, 26, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing the first photos of her twin girls.

In a joint Instagram post with her West Ham footballer boyfriend, 26, she revealed she gave birth on May 22nd, simply captioning the post with her babies’ birth date.

Dani Dyer shares adorable clip of Santiago and updates followers on his food

Dani Dyer has given birth to her twin baby girls
Dani Dyer has given birth to her twin baby girls. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

While she didn’t disclose her daughters’ names, people rushed to comment on how adorable her babies are as they were dressed in pink baby grows and matching bows.

Fellow former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague, who welcomed her daughter Bambi in January, wrote: “Congratulations beautiful,” while Dani’s dad and EastEnders star penned: “Can’t stop smiling.”

Meanwhile, new dad Jarrod took to his Instagram Stories to describe his first week with his daughters as “the best week of my life”.

Dani Dyer has become a mum-of-three after welcoming her twins
Dani Dyer has become a mum-of-three after welcoming her twins. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer welcomed her son Santiago in January 2021
Dani Dyer welcomed her son Santiago in January 2021. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen began dating at the end of 2021
Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen began dating at the end of 2021. Picture: Alamy

Dani, who won Love Island 2018 with her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham, has now become a mum of three after welcoming her twin daughters.

She welcomed her son Santiago in January 2021 with her former partner Sammy Kimmence.

However, Dani and Sammy split in July of that year after he was sentenced to three years in prison for a £34,000 scam.

