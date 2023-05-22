Love Island 2023 Summer Line-Up: Rumoured Cast So Far

Molly Marsh (R) is among the rumoured Love Island 2023 cast after visiting the South African villa earlier this year. Picture: ITV / Chloe Baker/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island is weeks away from series 10 starting on ITV – but which contestants are rumoured to have signed up already?

Three months after Love Island’s 2023 winter series wrapped – where host Maya Jama made her debut – the countdown is already on for the show’s summer edition.

A number of names have already begun circulating online about who might be on the Love Island 2023 summer series, from entrepreneurs to the daughter of a soap star.

Love Island series 10 is expected to begin on Monday 5th June, with Maya returning as its host as the contestants fly out to Mallorca to spend eight weeks in the sun looking for love.

This Morning’s Alison Hammond’s Son Approached For Love Island

Last year’s summer winners were Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti and this year’s winter couple who took the crown were Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

But who will be on the Love Island line-up this summer, in the hopes of winning the £50k prize? Here are the rumoured contestants so far…

Maya Jama glams up for Love Island

Maya Jama will return to host Love Island's summer series. Picture: ITV2

Andre Furtado

Age: 21

Job: Clothing brand entrepreneur

Instagram: @dre.furtado

Andre was the first name to be rumoured on the Love Island 2023 line-up, with sources telling MailOnline he’d be a favourite amongst viewers.

Their insider said: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he's cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle. He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females."

Chloe Baker

Age: 29

Job: Model

Instagram: @chlobaker

Chloe already has a strong following on social media, making her the perfect Love Island candidate.

She’s modelled for the likes of PrettyLittleThing and MissyEmpire and now she’s set to strut into the Love Island villa according to MailOnline.

Chloe was apparently originally due to enter Love Island’s winter series, but producers are said to be keen to enter her with the next batch of single hopefuls.

Molly Marsh

Age: 24

Job: Actress and influencer

Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

Molly is the daughter of Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh, but has made a name for herself by starring in pantomimes across the country and by racking up a large following on Instagram and TikTok.

She reportedly caught the eye of Love Island producers when she was invited as a guest to the South African villa earlier this year.

Love Island will reportedly kick off on 5th June – we’ll update this page with more news on the series’ contestants as they’re confirmed.

