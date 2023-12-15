Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating Timeline: A Look Inside Their Relationship So Far

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating? Picture: Getty/ Instagram @selenagomez

By Abbie Reynolds

Since Selena Gomez sparked rumours that she's engaged to Benny Blanco here's everything we know about their relationship so far.

'Single Soon' singer Selena Gomez announced her new boyfriend Benny Blanco with a simple Instagram comment that read, "Facts."

And after revealing the romance she posted their first snap together, professed her love for him and said they'd been dating for six months already.

The Only Murders In The Building actress claimed the music producer is the "best thing" that's ever happened to her and better than any of her exes.

She then sparked engagement rumours as she shared a pic of her wedding finger sporting a jewel encrusted ring with a B for Benny.

Before dating the pair worked together in a professional sense with Benny credited on her tracks 'Kill Em With Kindness', 'Same Old Love' and 'I Can’t Get Enough'.

So, are they engaged, how did they meet and how long have they been together? Here's a look at their relationship so far.

Selena shared a pic her and Benny in a NYC photo dump. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Selena and Benny kiss for the camera - December 2023

Whilst in New York, celebrating Taylor Swift's 34th birthday, Selena shared an Instagram carousel of pictures captioned: "New York, my favourite moments w you this week"

The last was of her laying on Benny's lap while they shared a kiss. He also featured in the second picture with his arms around her at what looks like a dinner party with friends - super cute!

Selena sparks engagement rumours - December 2023

After confirming in the comments section of a Popfactions’ Instagram post that she and Benny are indeed dating, Selena shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a ring on her wedding finger, with a diamond-encrusted ‘B’ – for ‘Benny’ – above a square diamond.

She hasn't addressed whether or not they are actually engaged, but we are sure she'd explain more if she were.

Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged with this photo of her 'B' diamond ring. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez confirms she is dating Benny Blanco - December 2023

On December 4th Popfactions posted "Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that’s she is in a relationship" with some info about her and Benny Blanco.

Selena wasted no time to confirm the news by commenting: "Facts"

She later revealed that they had been together for six months when responding to a fan trolling her over an old comment she left on Just Bieber's account years ago.

The fan wrote: “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. don’t be mad at your fans. they love you"

To which she replied: “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

That means they have been been dating since June 2023.

