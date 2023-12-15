Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating Timeline: A Look Inside Their Relationship So Far

15 December 2023, 17:08 | Updated: 15 December 2023, 17:18

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?
How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating? Picture: Getty/ Instagram @selenagomez

By Abbie Reynolds

Since Selena Gomez sparked rumours that she's engaged to Benny Blanco here's everything we know about their relationship so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Single Soon' singer Selena Gomez announced her new boyfriend Benny Blanco with a simple Instagram comment that read, "Facts."

And after revealing the romance she posted their first snap together, professed her love for him and said they'd been dating for six months already.

The Only Murders In The Building actress claimed the music producer is the "best thing" that's ever happened to her and better than any of her exes.

She then sparked engagement rumours as she shared a pic of her wedding finger sporting a jewel encrusted ring with a B for Benny.

Before dating the pair worked together in a professional sense with Benny credited on her tracks 'Kill Em With Kindness', 'Same Old Love' and 'I Can’t Get Enough'.

So, are they engaged, how did they meet and how long have they been together? Here's a look at their relationship so far.

Selena shared a pic her and Benny in a NYC photo dump
Selena shared a pic her and Benny in a NYC photo dump. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Selena and Benny kiss for the camera - December 2023

Whilst in New York, celebrating Taylor Swift's 34th birthday, Selena shared an Instagram carousel of pictures captioned: "New York, my favourite moments w you this week"

The last was of her laying on Benny's lap while they shared a kiss. He also featured in the second picture with his arms around her at what looks like a dinner party with friends - super cute!

Selena sparks engagement rumours - December 2023

After confirming in the comments section of a Popfactions’ Instagram post that she and Benny are indeed dating, Selena shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a ring on her wedding finger, with a diamond-encrusted ‘B’ – for ‘Benny’ – above a square diamond.

She hasn't addressed whether or not they are actually engaged, but we are sure she'd explain more if she were.

Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged with this photo of her 'B' diamond ring
Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged with this photo of her 'B' diamond ring. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez confirms she is dating Benny Blanco - December 2023

On December 4th Popfactions posted "Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that’s she is in a relationship" with some info about her and Benny Blanco.

Selena wasted no time to confirm the news by commenting: "Facts"

She later revealed that they had been together for six months when responding to a fan trolling her over an old comment she left on Just Bieber's account years ago.

The fan wrote: “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. don’t be mad at your fans. they love you"

To which she replied: “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

That means they have been been dating since June 2023.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Jessie Wynter with a ring on her finger while kissing Will

Love Island 2023 Couple Jessie Wynter And Will Young Could Be Engaged

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish New Album: Everything We Know So Far

Is Louis Partridge dating? Fans are questioning his relationship status

Does Louis Partridge Have A Girlfriend?

Taylor Swift's birthday dress

Why Taylor Swift's Birthday Dress Deserves A Closer Look

Taylor Swift holds Christmas close to her heart after growing up on a tree farm

Does Taylor Swift Have Any Christmas Songs Or Albums?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends since 2015

Taylor Swift And Blake Lively’s Friendship Timeline Has The Cutest Moments

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits