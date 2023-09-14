Why Has Selena Gomez's Song 'Single Soon' Been Removed From Streaming Platforms?

Selena Gomez's summer song 'Single Soon' has been removed from streaming services and fans want to know what's going on.

Selena Gomez released 'Single Soon' just a few weeks ago on 25th August, marking the end of summer with the ultimate single girls anthem, but as of 14th September the song has mysteriously disappeared from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

She dropped the track ahead of the release of her upcoming new album, which she's been working on since the end of last year.

However, we're all experiencing a momentary drought in Selena newness after 'Single Soon' was taken off of some listening platforms, leaving many users unable to get their fix of the summery hit.

Why has 'Single Soon' been removed from streaming services?

It's not currently known why 'Single Soon' by Selena Gomez has been removed from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music but, as it stands, it doesn't even show up on the services when you search for the track.

A technical glitch could simply be to blame here, or it could be that a remastered version will be uploaded soon – who knows, all we know is Selenators want answers.

People have flocked to X (formerly Twitter) in frustration, with some fans pointing out they can still access the song.

"I'm listening to it on Spotify right now," someone commented, as another said: "She better return it back I'm having withdrawals."

One person tweeted: "Can't find it on her page on apple music, if you search single soon it only shows the music video and her other songs."

Another fumed: "Single soon being removed :( what am I supposed to listen to while getting ready now."

As fans speculate online as to what's happened, Selena's yet to address the issue publicly. Apple Music and Spotify are also yet to explain.

'Single Soon' marked the ultimate girls' night out track when Selena dropped it on the same day as Miley Cyrus' song 'Used To Be Young' calling it ‘playful’ bop that’s also ‘really fun to dance to.’

Selena said herself she was ‘ready to have some fun’ with her music when she returned to the studio, after becoming ‘so used to writing sad girl songs’. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year she described her music as ‘about real things that I’m walking through.’

