Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

25 May 2022, 17:51

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album
Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album. Picture: Getty/Selena Gomez/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez has announced that new music is on its way! Here is everything the pop star said about her upcoming record...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official, Selena Gomez has broken ground on her next album!

The 29-year-old star has given the news we've all been waiting for, confirming that she's working on her fourth studio record – however, she hasn't revealed its title just yet.

Why Selena Gomez Has Stayed Off Social Media For 4.5 Years

The 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress spoke to Anthony D'Alessandro on Deadline's Crew Call podcast on Tuesday (May 24) and revealed that she's 'working' on new music as we speak.

Selena confirmed that she is currently in Los Angeles slaving away in the studio as SG4 begins to take shape – here's what she had to say.

Selena Gomez confirmed that her fourth studio album is on the way
Selena Gomez confirmed that her fourth studio album is on the way. Picture: Getty

Selena is undeniably a force to be reckoned with as she balances her pop star lifestyle with her acting career, she spoke to Deadline about the upcoming second season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building in tandem with her looming LP.

She dished on her busy schedule: "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [ Selena + Chef ], and I am in L.A. working on my album now."

When quizzed on her next era, Selena kept her cards largely close to her chest but hinted that she could make a return to the road. She said: "I am open to a tour, 1,000 per cent."

"But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list," Gomez revealed.

Selena spoke about a plethora of upcoming projects
Selena spoke about a plethora of upcoming projects. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez has been recording her next record in LA
Selena Gomez has been recording her next record in LA. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The multi-talented star also shared her pride when it comes to the follow-up season of mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, she said: "With my full confidence in my body, this is a million times better than Season 1."

She really is busy!

The ex-Disney darling has quite the collection of projects under her belt, having released three previous studio records, two compilation albums, as well as four extended plays – and that's not even covering her work under the stage name Selena Gomez & The Scene!

Her last released work came in 2021 with the arrival of 'Revelación', a long-promised Spanish-centric EP. Her only musical venture in 2022 thus far manifested in a collaboration with none other than Coldplay with the track 'Let Somebody Go'.

We can't wait to see what this pop powerhouse puts out next!

