Selena Gomez ‘Love On’ Lyrics And Meaning Of Her New Song
23 February 2024, 10:58
Selena Gomez is back with another bop, and the lyrics of this new song are ideal for your next Insta’ caption.
Listen to this article
Selena Gomez has gifted us new music in the form of new song ‘Love On’, which she dropped alongside a glamorous Paris-set music video complete with outfits that look straight out of an Emily in Paris scene.
The former Disney star has been in love with new boyfriend Benny Blanco since last summer and the song and its fun music video are telling us exactly what we thought, Selena’s happier than ever in this new chapter of life – perfect timing as she works on her next album.
The lyrics are caption-worthy and the meaning is all about the start of a blossoming relationship, when the rollercoaster is just beginning.
What is the meaning of Selena Gomez’s song ‘Love On’?
In ‘Love On’, Selena’s perfectly capturing all the feels that the start of a new romance brings. Her last single ‘Single Soon’ may have been about being on the verge of a breakup, but in ‘Love On’ Selena’s getting ready to jump feet first into a new relationship, when things are fun and flirty.
Selena spent some time in Paris to work on her new music last year, which is no doubt when she wrote the song and filmed the music video. That also explains why she released the single at midnight Paris time on Friday morning.
‘Love On’ is Selena’s first song since she went public with her relationship with Benny Blanco, who she’s made it very clear she’s besotted with – all the vibes we’re picking up on in her new song.
The start of 'Love On' begins with someone speaking French, and what they say is: "What am I going to name you? I will name you 'Love' 'Tender love'".
Adorable! Read on to see the rest of the lyrics in full.
Selena Gomez’s ‘Love On’ lyrics
Wait. ’til I turn my love on
Wait ’til, wait ‘til
Wait ’til I turn my love on
I’m no cheap thrill
I’m a rollercoaster ride, baby jump on
Come on, come on
Cause baby if you can’t tell–you’re what I wanna love on, ohh
This doesn’t have to be some sort of mathematical equation
Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets, screaming “yes” in quotations
Clock in, baby get to work
Night shift but with all the perks
Time stamping when you fell in love
Time can’t mess with us
Oooh, if you think about falling, got you covered like garments
Oooh, I deserve an applause for, keeping you up late ’til you can’t see straight,
Just wait, woo!
Wait ’til I turn my love on
Wait ’til, wait ’til
Wait ’til I turn my love on
I’m no cheap thrill
I’m a roller coaster ride, baby jump on
Come on come on
’Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!
Wait ’til I turn my love on
Wait ’til wait til
Wait ’til I turn my love on
You’ll get your thrill
Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome
Come on
’Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on
Why we conversing over this steak tartare when we could be
Somewhere other than here making out in the back of a car
Or in the back of a bar
Or we could make a memoir, yeah
On the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar
Oooh, if you think about falling, got you covered like garments
Oooh, I deserve an applause for, keeping you up late ’til you can’t see straight,
Just wait, woo!
Wait ’til I turn my love on
Wait ’til, wait ‘til
Wait ’til I turn my love on
I’m no cheap thrill
I’m a roller coaster ride, baby jump on
Come on come on
’Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!
Wait ’til I turn my love on
Wait ’til, wait ‘til
Wait ’til I turn my love on
You’ll get your thrill
Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome
Come on
’Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on
Wait ’til I
Wait ’til I
Baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.