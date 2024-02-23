Selena Gomez ‘Love On’ Lyrics And Meaning Of Her New Song

23 February 2024, 10:58

Selena Gomez has released new song 'Love On'
Selena Gomez has released new song 'Love On'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez is back with another bop, and the lyrics of this new song are ideal for your next Insta’ caption.

Selena Gomez has gifted us new music in the form of new song ‘Love On’, which she dropped alongside a glamorous Paris-set music video complete with outfits that look straight out of an Emily in Paris scene.

The former Disney star has been in love with new boyfriend Benny Blanco since last summer and the song and its fun music video are telling us exactly what we thought, Selena’s happier than ever in this new chapter of life – perfect timing as she works on her next album.

The lyrics are caption-worthy and the meaning is all about the start of a blossoming relationship, when the rollercoaster is just beginning.

What is the meaning of Selena Gomez’s song ‘Love On’?

In ‘Love On’, Selena’s perfectly capturing all the feels that the start of a new romance brings. Her last single ‘Single Soon’ may have been about being on the verge of a breakup, but in ‘Love On’ Selena’s getting ready to jump feet first into a new relationship, when things are fun and flirty.

Selena spent some time in Paris to work on her new music last year, which is no doubt when she wrote the song and filmed the music video. That also explains why she released the single at midnight Paris time on Friday morning.

‘Love On’ is Selena’s first song since she went public with her relationship with Benny Blanco, who she’s made it very clear she’s besotted with – all the vibes we’re picking up on in her new song.

The start of 'Love On' begins with someone speaking French, and what they say is: "What am I going to name you? I will name you 'Love' 'Tender love'".

Adorable! Read on to see the rest of the lyrics in full.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez’s ‘Love On’ lyrics

Wait. ’til I turn my love on

Wait ’til, wait ‘til

Wait ’til I turn my love on

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a rollercoaster ride, baby jump on

Come on, come on

Cause baby if you can’t tell–you’re what I wanna love on, ohh

This doesn’t have to be some sort of mathematical equation

Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets, screaming “yes” in quotations

Clock in, baby get to work

Night shift but with all the perks

Time stamping when you fell in love

Time can’t mess with us

Oooh, if you think about falling, got you covered like garments

Oooh, I deserve an applause for, keeping you up late ’til you can’t see straight,

Just wait, woo!

Wait ’til I turn my love on

Wait ’til, wait ’til

Wait ’til I turn my love on

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a roller coaster ride, baby jump on

Come on come on

’Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!

Wait ’til I turn my love on

Wait ’til wait til

Wait ’til I turn my love on

You’ll get your thrill

Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome

Come on

’Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on

Why we conversing over this steak tartare when we could be

Somewhere other than here making out in the back of a car

Or in the back of a bar

Or we could make a memoir, yeah

On the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar

Oooh, if you think about falling, got you covered like garments

Oooh, I deserve an applause for, keeping you up late ’til you can’t see straight,

Just wait, woo!

Wait ’til I turn my love on

Wait ’til, wait ‘til

Wait ’til I turn my love on

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a roller coaster ride, baby jump on

Come on come on

’Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!

Wait ’til I turn my love on

Wait ’til, wait ‘til

Wait ’til I turn my love on

You’ll get your thrill

Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome

Come on

’Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on

Wait ’til I

Wait ’til I

Baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!

