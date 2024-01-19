Selena Gomez To Star In Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot - Everything We Know About The Series Sequel

19 January 2024, 11:21

Selena Gomez is reprising her role as Alex Russo
Selena Gomez is reprising her role as Alex Russo. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Selena Gomez and her onscreen brother David Henrie are coming back together for a Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot in 2024 - here's every detail about the new show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's time to dust off those wands! Selena Gomez is coming back to reprise her role as Alex Russo in a series sequel to Disney Channel's iconic sitcom Wizards Of Waverly Place.

The original show ran between 2007 and 2012 and kickstarted Selena's career when she was just 15 years old. Now at 31 she's ready to return to the magic world in the new show seemingly titled, 'Wizards'.

Selena's onscreen brother David Henrie who plays Justin Russo took to X to share the news, saying: "The Russo’s are excited to become apart of your family, once again, but we’ve grown. 2024, the year magic comes back!"

And the Only Murders In The Building actress is just as thrilled about the return as she shared to her Instagram story that she was "so excited" before teasing a page of the script which she wrote over "home again".

So, we know the pilot is coming this year but when exactly, who else will star in it and what will it be about? Here are all the answers.

Selena Gomez shares 'we're back' post to her Instagram story
Selena Gomez shares 'we're back' post to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

When is the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel coming out?

Deadline reported that Disney Branded Television has ordered a pilot for the follow-up series but didn't confirm a release date.

However, David Henrie who is set to star as a series regular wrote on X: "2024, the year magic comes back." Which could just mean they begin filming in 2024 or it could be coming to our screens this year too. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know!

What is the Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot about?

Written and produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, the show revival follows an adult Justin Russo who has left the magical way of life behind in the hopes of living a normal, human life with his wife and two sons.

However, Justin gets gets a surprise when a young wizard in need of training shows up at his door and he is forced to embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

Selena Gomez. David Henrie and Jake T. Austin in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Selena Gomez. David Henrie and Jake T. Austin in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the cast of the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel?

The series revival will star Justin Russo, played by David and Selena will guest star in the pilot as her character Alex Russo. New cast members include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos.

Janice will be playing the powerful young wizard called Billie. Alkaio will play Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son and Mimi will play Justin’s wife, Giada.

There has been no mention of whether or not Jake T. Austin - who played Justin and Alex's little brother Max - will be returning for the series alongside his onscreen siblings.

Selena Gomez attends Golden Globes

Where can you watch the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel series?

The new series sequel will likely be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches as it is a Disney original however there is no confirmed release date yet.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Christopher Briney and his girlfriend Isabel

Who Is Christopher Briney’s Girlfriend? Meet Isabel Machado

Georgia Steel has had a few high-profile relationships

Who Are Georgia Steel’s Ex-Boyfriends? From Sam Bird To Medi Abalimba

Josh Ritchie is known for his reality TV past

Who Is Joshua Ritchie, What Has He Been In And Who Was He With On Love Island?

Chloe Burrows has denied she's joining All Stars

Love Island's Chloe Burrows Responds To Bombshell Rumours

Here's what happened with Georgia and Joshua

Love Island Exes Georgia Harrison And Joshua Ritchie – What Happened?

Ariana Grande's album is believed to be called 'Eternal Sunshine'

Why Ariana Grande’s Album Is Called ‘Eternal Sunshine’ & The Link To Jim Carrey

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits