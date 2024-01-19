Selena Gomez To Star In Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot - Everything We Know About The Series Sequel

Selena Gomez is reprising her role as Alex Russo. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Selena Gomez and her onscreen brother David Henrie are coming back together for a Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot in 2024 - here's every detail about the new show.

It's time to dust off those wands! Selena Gomez is coming back to reprise her role as Alex Russo in a series sequel to Disney Channel's iconic sitcom Wizards Of Waverly Place.

The original show ran between 2007 and 2012 and kickstarted Selena's career when she was just 15 years old. Now at 31 she's ready to return to the magic world in the new show seemingly titled, 'Wizards'.

Selena's onscreen brother David Henrie who plays Justin Russo took to X to share the news, saying: "The Russo’s are excited to become apart of your family, once again, but we’ve grown. 2024, the year magic comes back!"

And the Only Murders In The Building actress is just as thrilled about the return as she shared to her Instagram story that she was "so excited" before teasing a page of the script which she wrote over "home again".

So, we know the pilot is coming this year but when exactly, who else will star in it and what will it be about? Here are all the answers.

Selena Gomez shares 'we're back' post to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

When is the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel coming out?

Deadline reported that Disney Branded Television has ordered a pilot for the follow-up series but didn't confirm a release date.

However, David Henrie who is set to star as a series regular wrote on X: "2024, the year magic comes back." Which could just mean they begin filming in 2024 or it could be coming to our screens this year too. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know!

What is the Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot about?

Written and produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, the show revival follows an adult Justin Russo who has left the magical way of life behind in the hopes of living a normal, human life with his wife and two sons.

However, Justin gets gets a surprise when a young wizard in need of training shows up at his door and he is forced to embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

Selena Gomez. David Henrie and Jake T. Austin in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the cast of the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel?

The series revival will star Justin Russo, played by David and Selena will guest star in the pilot as her character Alex Russo. New cast members include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos.

Janice will be playing the powerful young wizard called Billie. Alkaio will play Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son and Mimi will play Justin’s wife, Giada.

There has been no mention of whether or not Jake T. Austin - who played Justin and Alex's little brother Max - will be returning for the series alongside his onscreen siblings.

Where can you watch the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel series?

The new series sequel will likely be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches as it is a Disney original however there is no confirmed release date yet.

