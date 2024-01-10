Selena Gomez Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth And Movies Revealed

Selena Gomez taking a selfie alongside picture of her in a red dress at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is one of the most famous faces in the industry at the moment. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Does Selena Gomez have a husband? And what has she said about children? Here's a closer look at exactly who the singer/actress is.

Selena Gomez has become one of the most popular faces in America right now as her singing and acting career took off from the moment she starred on Disney as a young teen.

With huge roles including Only Murders In The Building, Wizards of Waverly Place and A Rainy Day In New York which she starred in with Timothée Chalamet, it's no wonder everyone knows exactly who Selena is.

And it's not just her professional wins that her fans have grown to love but also her personal life including her dating history, a very showbiz friendship circle which includes Taylor Swift and just about everything else she does.

But while we may all be very familiar with her makeup ventures, latest feuds and new projects, it's the little facts we definitely don't want to forget from her age, height and even her incredible net worth.

Here's all the important basic facts you need to know about Selena including whether she has a husband and what she's said about children.

Selena Gomez wearing huge gold loops and diamond necklace while taking a selfie
Selena Gomez propelled to stardom as a Disney star. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

How old is Selena Gomez and what is her star sign?

Selena is currently 31-years-old and luckily gets to celebrate her birthday in the height of summer on July 22. She was born in 1992.

This means her star sign is Cancer who typically has traits including nurturing, emotional and sensitive.

Where is Selena Gomez from?

Selena - who's full name is Selena Marie Gomez - was born in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, is of Mexican descent and her mother, Mandy Teefey has Italian ancestry.

How tall is Selena Gomez?

Known for her petite stature, Selena is 1.6m tall. In feet, that makes her 5ft 4inches.

Does Selena Gomez have a husband? Has she ever been married?

Despite many rumours Selena had secretly got married in the past, it is very unlikely she actually did.

Her romantic life has always been of huge interest as in the past she has been linked to The Weeknd, Orlando Bloom, Zayn Malik and Charlie Puth. She of course, also had a very high profile romance with Justin Bieber.

Currently though, Selena seems to be extremely happy and smitten with new boyfriend Benny Blanco.

What has Selena Gomez said about children?

Selena bravely opened up in 2020 that she may never be able to have her own children due to her bipolar disorder medication and the effect they can have on babies and pregnancy.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she explained: "That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life. However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco at a Lakers match
Selena Gomez is currently dating Benny Blanco. Picture: Getty

What is Selena Gomez's net worth?

As expected, Selena has earned herself a very incredible fortune of around $800million. This is estimated to be £629.7million in the UK.

She amassed her fortune from her acting and music career and from her beauty business Rare which is believed to be worth more than a $1billion.

Selena also has a production company, a mental health platform and of course, those lucrative Instagram deals to top up her earnings pot.

What movies and TV shows has Selena Gomez been in?

Selena has had a hugely successful career on screen with movies and TV shows including:

  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Wizards of Waverly Place
  • Spring Breakers
  • The Dead Don't Die
  • A Rainy Day In New York
  • Another Cinderella Story
  • Behaving Badly
  • Monte Carlo
  • Princess Protection Programme

Selena also has a hugely successful music career with top singles including 'Love You Like A Love Song', 'Lose You To Love Me', 'Wolves' and 'Ice Cream'.

