Selena Gomez Shares Rare Video With Benny Blanco To Announce Social Media Break

10 January 2024, 10:07

Selena Gomez has confirmed she's taking a break from Instagram
Selena Gomez has confirmed she's taking a break from Instagram. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has announced she’s taking a break from social media to ‘focus on what really matters.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following the Golden Globes drama, where a clip of Selena Gomez whispering to BFF Taylor Swift ignited the internet, the Rare beauty founder is taking another break from social media.

To announce her break Selena posted a clip on Instagram Stories of her boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with two adorable tiny children. She wrote alongside the short video: “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters.”

It comes after a video from the Golden Globes livestream went viral in which Selena whispered something to Taylor and Keleigh Sperry which left the women visibly shocked, with Keleigh responding to Selena’s anecdote with: “Timothée?”

Selena Gomez is taking a break from Instagram
Selena Gomez is taking a break from Instagram. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

As the clip went viral lip readers, aka internet sleuths, claimed Selena was telling bestie Taylor she’d asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo only to be told “no” by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Timothée shut down the wild theory two days later, confirming there’s no bad blood between the women and Selena herself took to Instagram to say: “Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone’s business.”

Selena Gomez attends Golden Globes

The video blew up the internet in the hours following the event, so when a TMZ photographer spotted Timothée out and about in Beverly Hills they asked him to address the drama and he confirmed the rumours weren’t true.

Asked if Kylie and Selena are cool, Timothée said: “Of course” and when asked if there’s any truth in the rumours of a feud between them, Timothée said, “No.”

The clip of Selena Gomez gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry went viral
The clip of Selena Gomez gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry went viral. Picture: Alamy

It’s not the first time Selena’s taking a break from social media, quitting the platform a few times in 2023 for various reasons. In October she said she’d be coming off the app due to ‘all the horror, hate, violence and terror going on in the world.’

And in December after she and boyfriend Benny went Insta’ official with their relationship, Selena said she was coming off the app until she ‘has work again’ after some of her followers accused her of ‘trolling’ them with her new relationship. However, weeks later she returned to posting.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2024
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2024. Picture: Alamy

Selena and Benny went public with their relationship at the start of December, confirming they’d been together for six months by then.

After a gossip account shared Selena’s new relationship, she commented: “Facts” to confirm their blossoming romance and ever since has been sharing regular PDA-filled photos on Instagram.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo said she's not done with her movie career yet

Olivia Rodrigo Admits She's Not Done With Her Movie Career Just Yet

Selena Gomez taking a selfie alongside picture of her in a red dress at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth And Movies Revealed

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet of movie Dune

Who Is Timothée Chalamet? Age, Net Worth, Height And What He's Been In

Inside Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriends and dating history

Who Is Kylie Jenner Dating? Ex-Boyfriends & Relationship History Revealed

Timothée Chalamet has responded to the Kylie Jenner/Selena Gomez beef

Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez 'Beef' Finally Addressed By Timothée Chalamet

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will come face to face on All Stars

Liberty Poole Will Be ‘Horrified’ To See Ex Jake Cornish On Love Island: All Stars

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits