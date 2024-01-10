Selena Gomez Shares Rare Video With Benny Blanco To Announce Social Media Break

Selena Gomez has confirmed she's taking a break from Instagram. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has announced she’s taking a break from social media to ‘focus on what really matters.’

Following the Golden Globes drama, where a clip of Selena Gomez whispering to BFF Taylor Swift ignited the internet, the Rare beauty founder is taking another break from social media.

To announce her break Selena posted a clip on Instagram Stories of her boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with two adorable tiny children. She wrote alongside the short video: “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters.”

It comes after a video from the Golden Globes livestream went viral in which Selena whispered something to Taylor and Keleigh Sperry which left the women visibly shocked, with Keleigh responding to Selena’s anecdote with: “Timothée?”

Selena Gomez is taking a break from Instagram. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

As the clip went viral lip readers, aka internet sleuths, claimed Selena was telling bestie Taylor she’d asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo only to be told “no” by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Timothée shut down the wild theory two days later, confirming there’s no bad blood between the women and Selena herself took to Instagram to say: “Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone’s business.”

Selena Gomez attends Golden Globes

The video blew up the internet in the hours following the event, so when a TMZ photographer spotted Timothée out and about in Beverly Hills they asked him to address the drama and he confirmed the rumours weren’t true.

Asked if Kylie and Selena are cool, Timothée said: “Of course” and when asked if there’s any truth in the rumours of a feud between them, Timothée said, “No.”

The clip of Selena Gomez gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry went viral. Picture: Alamy

It’s not the first time Selena’s taking a break from social media, quitting the platform a few times in 2023 for various reasons. In October she said she’d be coming off the app due to ‘all the horror, hate, violence and terror going on in the world.’

And in December after she and boyfriend Benny went Insta’ official with their relationship, Selena said she was coming off the app until she ‘has work again’ after some of her followers accused her of ‘trolling’ them with her new relationship. However, weeks later she returned to posting.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2024. Picture: Alamy

Selena and Benny went public with their relationship at the start of December, confirming they’d been together for six months by then.

After a gossip account shared Selena’s new relationship, she commented: “Facts” to confirm their blossoming romance and ever since has been sharing regular PDA-filled photos on Instagram.

