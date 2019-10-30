Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Friendship Timeline: When Did The Singers Meet & How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade. . Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the ultimate BFFs.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends for years and the singers never miss an opportunity to big each other up.

Most recently, Taylor praised Selena for being so open about her split from Justin Bieber in her new song, 'Lose You To Love Me'.

So, when did they meet and how long have they been friends? Here’s everything you need to know…

When did their friendship start? - 2008

As you probably remember, Selena and Taylor dated members of the Jonas Brothers at the same time (not the same one though), which is when they started their journey to being the super close gal pals they are now.

Selena dated Nick between 2008-2010, while Tay briefly dated Joe in 2008.

But as you know, relationships come and go but besties stay forever.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2011 People's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

Selena says Taylor is her go-to - 2009

In 2009, Selena opened up about Taylor, telling Seventeen they talk every day and she loves ‘how open she is’.

When asked if she had someone she went to for love advice, of course she said Tay, admitting: “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift! If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers.

“And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven’t lost faith. We literally talk every day.”

Answering if Taylor ever came to her for advice following her split from Joe Jonas, she said: “When she was going through a hard time, we would make each other playlists. And I would send her some girl-empowering music, and she would send some back.”

They performed together for the first time - 2011

Selena joined Taylor on her ‘Speak Now’ tour, performing the former Disney star’s hit song at the time, ‘Who Says’, together – and fans were so ready to see more of them on stage together.

Taylor and Selena performing ‘Who Says’ at the Speak Now World Tour pic.twitter.com/xMnH9qkQOJ — Taylor Swift Updates (@TheReputation13) August 10, 2019

Reunited at the Met gala – 2014

The two joined each other at the Met Gala in 2014 and Selena posted the cutest video of them dancing around ahead of the event.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “And during.. sometimes you wanna just be you with someone who knows all your secrets.”

Our Taylena hearts!

Taylor opens up about their 'special' friendship – 2014

Following the Met Gala, Tay spoke to E! Online, saying: “It’s been the longest one [friendship] I think either of us had really.”

She continued: “When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is, is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that.

“Both of us have kind of struck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships.”

Selena appeared in Tay’s music video – 2014

Later that year, Sel debuted in Taylor’s ‘Bad Blood’ video, where a star-studded cast full of Taylor's BFFs aka the 'girl squad' made appearances, including models: Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.

Taylor brought out Selena on her ‘1989’ Tour – 2015

Selena surprised Taylor’s fans after she was brought out on stage by her BFF to perform ‘Good For You’ for the first time.

Y'all remember when Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift sang "Good For You" together?



What a moment that is most pleasing to me in their careers. 😍@selenagomez @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/I47VEHUzkH — Martina is here for Sel and Gaga. (@SelOwnsMySoul) March 2, 2019

Selena performed at Taylor’s ‘Reputation’ Tour – May 2018

The two joined forces to perform Selena’s ‘Hands To Myself’ together, before she followed it up with a heartfelt speech about how much Tay means to her, saying: “The reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been.

"She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life. And – she’s going to kill me after – but honestly, thank you for the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you as a best friend," she added.

Taylor responded in a cute insta post after the show, writing: “To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too.”

Selena sported Tay’s merch – December 2018

After months away after being hospitalised for a low white blood cell count and receiving treatment for anxiety and depression, Sel returned to the public eye while on a ski trip with friends.

In a snap posted by her friend, she was seen in a hoodie for her BFF’s ‘Reputation’ tour, which she had performed at, months prior, and fans were in awe of the adorable tribute.

Selena praised Taylor’s new music – September 2019

Selena took to Instagram to show her appreciation for her long-time friend’s new album, ‘Lover’ after posting a screenshot of her listening to it, writing: “You’re just… unreal dude @taylorswift.”

The singer responded saying, “I LOVE YOU SELENA,” adding a GIF of a cat blowing a kiss.

Selena Gomez praised her BFF Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram

Taylor praised Selena’s new music – October 2019

Following the release of Selena’s new tracks where she openly spoke about her heartache following her split from Justin Bieber, Taylor took to Instagram to praise her.

Speaking about ‘Lose You To Love Me’, she told her 122million followers: “This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph. I love you @selenagomez.”

Taylor Swift shared the love for Selena Gomez's new track. Picture: Instagram

Selena calls Taylor her ‘ride or die’ – October 2019

Sel shared a post on Instagram to praise Kim Kardashian for her shape wear line SKIMS, and quickly deleted it.

The post, which said: “Legit…so freaking comfortable,” was instantly removed from her story, which fans thought was seemingly due to her BFF having a deep, historic feud with Kimye.

Replacing it, she posted a pic with Tay, writing: “My ride or die… I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, stayed and you remind me how to be a better human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Selena Gomez has called Taylor Swift her 'ride or die'. Picture: Instagram

Her appreciation post was shared after US Weekly reported Tay was ‘proud’ of her bestie throwing shade at JB in her new tracks, which isn’t surprising after the Cats actress has had an up and down history with Biebs.

