Selena Gomez Opens Up About Justin Bieber Split & Self-Love In 'Lose You To Love Me'

Selena Gomez opens up about moving on from Justin Bieber. Picture: Official Promo Image/ Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez opens up about her heartache following her split from Justin Bieber in 2017 and him moving on with Hailey Baldwin in brand new track, 'Lose You To Love Me'.

Selena Gomez just dropped her new track 'Lose You To Love Me' and the song is the most open she has been to date about her split from Justin Bieber, in what is a pretty emotional insight to the 'Back To You' singer's pain at his reconciliation to Hailey Baldwin, as well as her journey to loving herself.

The 27-year-old also thanked her 158 million followers for their unwavering loyalty and love, saying: "Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you."

Some of the most poignant lyrics from the song, produced by Billie Eilish's collaborator, and brother, Finneas, and co-written by 'Issues' singer, Julia Michaels, say:

"I gave my all and they all know it/ You turned me down and now it's showing /In two months, you replaced us/ Like it was easy."

"You promised the world and I fell for it/I put you first and you adored it/Set fires to my forest/And you let it burn."

Fans have flooded social media praising the track, and compared the video to 'The Heart Wants What It Wants' four years ago, as it has a similar black and white aesthetic, but the lyrical meaning shows the singer has grown into a whole different person- and one who loves herself first.

One fan broke it down saying, "I’m literally in shock. I am so proud of how far selena has come between these two videos. She went from “I guess I didn’t love myself first” to “I needed to lose you to love me.” All I can say is what a woman. We are so proud of you @selenagomez and cannot wait to see more. Ily."

I’m literally in shock. I am so proud of how far selena has come between these two videos. She went from “I guess I didn’t love myself first” to “I needed to lose you to love me.” All I can say is what a woman. We are so proud of you @selenagomez and cannot wait to see more. Ily. pic.twitter.com/boTYRivS7c — 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚 ☁️ 🌹 (@AriTaylena) October 23, 2019

To refresh your memories of Jelena's rollercoaster romance, the two gave it one last shot late 2017, recently after her split from The Weeknd, and as Selena recovered from undergoing a kidney transplant.

They were spotted riding bikes in LA, and then attending Justin's Dad's wedding in Jamaica, but things didn't last and they broke up for the final time in March 2018.

Justin then got back together with ex, Hailey Baldwin, in June of 2019 and we're pretty sure you guys know the rest of the story.

We're over the moon to have a new Selena era upon us, and to hear the music she's been making during an especially poignant period of her life where she's grown to her love herself and no one else, and to that we say yaaas queen!

