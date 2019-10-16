Selena Gomez Is Hitting Big Screen Voicing Betsy The Giraffe In 'Dolittle'

Selena Gomez voicing the giraffe in 'Dolittle'. Picture: Dolittle Universal Pictures/ Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez is harping back to her acting roots as she voices the giraffe in the live action 'Dolittle' starring Robert Downey Jr.

Selena Gomez is about to hit the big screen, as she is voicing Betsy the giraffe in Dolittle, the reimagining of the classic Dr. Dolittle tale, set to hit cinemas in early 2020- and the full trailer is here, revealing Robert Downey Jr. as the infamous Dr who can talk to the animals.

Selena Gomez Praised For ‘Sharing Her Most Vulnerable Times’ As She Posts 'Sad’ Make-Up Free Selfie From Bed

Although we don't get to hear Betsy talk in the trailer, the whole thing is promising to be a great adventure film, also starring Tom Holland (Jip the dog), Rami Malek (Chee-Chee the gorilla) and Octavia Spencer (Dab-Dab the duck) in the latest series of live-action remakes.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: : "After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company."

"But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures."

The multi-talented star has been trying her hand at all sorts lately, from producing a Netflix documentary, Living Undocumented, to modelling and re-discovering acting as she takes a step back from music for a couple of months.

However, it seems she won't be away from music long, as her good friend Niall Horan confirmed she's been in the studio working on some new stuff, and Selena let fans know back in August she sees their comments and is 'working on it'.

So, for now, we can enjoy all the different endeavours the 27-year-old is dipping her toes into at the moment, including Dolittle, which we'll have a little while longer to wait for yet!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Tv & Film News