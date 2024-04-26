Glen Powell Fact File: Age, TV Shows & Movies, Height And Net Worth

26 April 2024, 12:59

Glen Powell has been in the industry for over 20 years
Glen Powell has been in the industry for over 20 years. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Glen Powell is most notable for his starring role opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You. So we’ve pulled up a few facts about him, from his age, height and net worth to the movies and TV shows he’s been in. Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Glen Powell has quickly become a household name, after his appearances in the likes of Top Gun: Maverick and his latest film Hit Man. However, let’s be honest, it was his starring role opposite Sydney Sweeney in the Shakespearean adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You that really catapulted his career.

The chemistry the two stars shared in the romantic comedy sent fans into a tizzy and fuelled enough rumours about the actor and the engaged actress to send a rocket to the moon.

However, the pair have recently revealed that they intentionally leaned into the rumours to market the film better, and boy did it work! Anyone But You hasn’t got a release date for Netflix in the UK yet, but it’s on its way.

In the meantime, you should brush up on your facts about the stars. From his age, height and net worth to which movies and TV shows he’s been in. Here’s what we know about Glen Powell.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were applauded for their chemistry on Anyone But You
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were applauded for their chemistry on Anyone But You. Picture: Getty

How old is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell was born on the 21st of October, 1988 which makes him 35 years old and his star sign is a Libra.

With Sydney Sweeney being only 25 years old the nine-year age gap in the film Anyone But You raised some eyebrows at the time.

Glen Powell is 35 years old
Glen Powell is 35 years old. Picture: Getty

How tall is Glen Powell?

Glen is estimated to be around 5ft 11’’ which is roughly 181cm, but there is much discussion online as to whether he has surpassed the 6 ft mark.

Fans seem to be trying to measure his height in comparison to his co-star in Top Gun, Miles Teller, with one fan on Celeb Heights commenting, “I did think a little under 5'11 looked more arguable than a little over, and again with Teller it looks likely that he doesn't clear the 5'11 mark.”

Fans have tried to determine Glen Powell's height by comparing him to Miles Teller
Fans have tried to determine Glen Powell's height by comparing him to Miles Teller. Picture: Getty

What’s Glen Powell’s Net Worth?

Glen Powell’s estimated net worth is higher than you may think, hitting roughly $7 million (£5.6 million) as reported on the 20th of September 2023.

This number could be attributed to his contribution to a number of huge franchises that he’s a part of such as Top Gun and Jurassic Park.

However, Glenn isn’t just an actor, he’s dabbled in writing and producing and he’s produced the likes of Captain Planet, Most Dangerous Game and his upcoming film Hit Man.

Watch the trailer for Hit Man

What TV Shows and Movies has Glen Powell been in?

Glen’s been in the industry since he was a teen, spanning from 2003 to the present. It was in 2016 that his career really began to pick up steam and you can see what movies and TV shows he’s been in since then, below.

  • Ride Along 2 (Film) 2016
  • Misconduct (Film) 2016
  • Everybody Wants Some!! (Film) 2016
  • Scream Queens (TV Series) 2015 - 2016
  • Hidden Figures (Film) 2016
  • Sand Castle (Film) 2017
  • All Hail King Julien: Exiled (Animated TV Series) 2017
  • All Hail King Julien (Animated TV Series) 2017
  • The Bad Guys (Film) 2018
  • The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Film) 2018
  • Set It Up (Film) 2018
  • Robot Chicken (Animated TV Series) 2020
  • 10 Days (Podcast Series) 2021
  • Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure (Animated Film) 2022
  • Top Gun: Maverick (Film) 2022
  • Miles Teller: Great Balls of Fire (Music Video) 2022
  • Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Animated TV Series) 2020 - 2022
  • Devotion (Film) 2022
  • Hit Man (Film) 2023
  • Rick and Morty (TV Series) 2023
  • Anyone But You (Film) 2023

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Chrishell Stause opened up about how she's grown on Selling Sunset

How Chrishell Stause Stopped Caring What People Think About Her

Tim Calwell is a contestant on MAFS Australia 2024

MAFS Australia's Tim: How He Became A Secret Millionaire, Age, Ex-Girlfriend And More

Zendaya's Challengers has a unique techno-inspired soundtrack

‘Challengers’ Soundtrack From Artist & Songs To Full Tracklist

Fans are loosing it over this picture of Emma and Joe Alwyn

What Is Emma Stone's New Film With Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn?

Zendaya told Capital that the churros scene was unscripted

Zendaya Reveals *That* Challengers Churros Scene Was Unscripted

The Reunion will take place in two parts

When Will MAFS Australia Reunion Air In The UK?

American Horror Story Delicate Ending Explained

AHS Delicate Ending Explained – The Real Identity Of Kim Kardashian's Siobhan Revealed

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Chloe Burrows spoke to Capital about whether she'd go public with her next relationship

Chloe Burrows Opens Up About Making Her Next Boyfriend Public

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They Leaned Into Affair Rumours To Promote 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They "Leaned Into" Anyone But You Affair Rumours

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits