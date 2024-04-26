Glen Powell Fact File: Age, TV Shows & Movies, Height And Net Worth

Glen Powell has been in the industry for over 20 years. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Glen Powell is most notable for his starring role opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You. So we’ve pulled up a few facts about him, from his age, height and net worth to the movies and TV shows he’s been in. Here’s what we know.

Glen Powell has quickly become a household name, after his appearances in the likes of Top Gun: Maverick and his latest film Hit Man. However, let’s be honest, it was his starring role opposite Sydney Sweeney in the Shakespearean adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You that really catapulted his career.

The chemistry the two stars shared in the romantic comedy sent fans into a tizzy and fuelled enough rumours about the actor and the engaged actress to send a rocket to the moon.

However, the pair have recently revealed that they intentionally leaned into the rumours to market the film better, and boy did it work! Anyone But You hasn’t got a release date for Netflix in the UK yet, but it’s on its way.

In the meantime, you should brush up on your facts about the stars. From his age, height and net worth to which movies and TV shows he’s been in. Here’s what we know about Glen Powell.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were applauded for their chemistry on Anyone But You. Picture: Getty

How old is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell was born on the 21st of October, 1988 which makes him 35 years old and his star sign is a Libra.

With Sydney Sweeney being only 25 years old the nine-year age gap in the film Anyone But You raised some eyebrows at the time.

Glen Powell is 35 years old. Picture: Getty

How tall is Glen Powell?

Glen is estimated to be around 5ft 11’’ which is roughly 181cm, but there is much discussion online as to whether he has surpassed the 6 ft mark.

Fans seem to be trying to measure his height in comparison to his co-star in Top Gun, Miles Teller, with one fan on Celeb Heights commenting, “I did think a little under 5'11 looked more arguable than a little over, and again with Teller it looks likely that he doesn't clear the 5'11 mark.”

Fans have tried to determine Glen Powell's height by comparing him to Miles Teller. Picture: Getty

What’s Glen Powell’s Net Worth?

Glen Powell’s estimated net worth is higher than you may think, hitting roughly $7 million (£5.6 million) as reported on the 20th of September 2023.

This number could be attributed to his contribution to a number of huge franchises that he’s a part of such as Top Gun and Jurassic Park.

However, Glenn isn’t just an actor, he’s dabbled in writing and producing and he’s produced the likes of Captain Planet, Most Dangerous Game and his upcoming film Hit Man.

Watch the trailer for Hit Man

What TV Shows and Movies has Glen Powell been in?

Glen’s been in the industry since he was a teen, spanning from 2003 to the present. It was in 2016 that his career really began to pick up steam and you can see what movies and TV shows he’s been in since then, below.

Ride Along 2 (Film) 2016

Misconduct (Film) 2016

Everybody Wants Some!! (Film) 2016

Scream Queens (TV Series) 2015 - 2016

Hidden Figures (Film) 2016

Sand Castle (Film) 2017

All Hail King Julien: Exiled (Animated TV Series) 2017

All Hail King Julien (Animated TV Series) 2017

The Bad Guys (Film) 2018

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Film) 2018

Set It Up (Film) 2018

Robot Chicken (Animated TV Series) 2020

10 Days (Podcast Series) 2021

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure (Animated Film) 2022

Top Gun: Maverick (Film) 2022

Miles Teller: Great Balls of Fire (Music Video) 2022

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Animated TV Series) 2020 - 2022

Devotion (Film) 2022

Hit Man (Film) 2023

Rick and Morty (TV Series) 2023

Anyone But You (Film) 2023

