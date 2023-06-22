Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence On Those Glen Powell Rumours

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out for the first time since those Glen Powell dating rumours. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

‘Anyone But You’ co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been facing dating rumours in recent months.

Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence on those Glen Powell dating rumours after the Anyone But You co-stars were romantically linked in recent months.

The two actors had been busy filming their upcoming movie when the internet was sent into meltdown over a series of friendly videos of them behind-the-scenes, which had gone viral.

It was then reported that Glen and his fiancée Gigi Paris had split after three years together, with the model going on to unfollow both her beau and Sydney, fuelling rumours of a romance between the co-stars.

Euphoria star Sydney seemingly brushed off the rumours at the time after she was spotted out and about in a rare appearance with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, but she has now set the record straight on all the fan speculation.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attend photocall for new film

Sydney Sweeney has commented on those Glen Powell dating rumours. Picture: Alamy

In a recent chat with Good Weekend, the 25-year-old put the rumours to bed and insisted it was ‘all acting’.

She said: “I mean, it's honestly… we filmed a romantic comedy! So, of course, people see what they want to see. But really, they saw us on set.

“All those pictures are of us in character, so of course that's what we're gonna do."

Sydney Sweeney faced dating rumours with Glen Powell. Picture: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Speaking on those ‘affair rumours’, she added: "I think, you know, it just proves that we're great actors."

Anyone But You wrapped production in April, with the cast posting a series of pictures on set at the time.

There’s yet to be an official release date announced, but we can hopefully expect a late 2023 or early 2024 release date as filming has now finished.

