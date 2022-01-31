Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney: All The Details On Her TV Roles, Net Worth & Dating History

We all know Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria, but what else has she starred in? Here's the lowdown on her impressive filmography to her age, net worth and dating history...

Sydney Sweeney shot to fame with the success of the HBO show Euphoria, where she portrays the beloved character of Cassie.

Her incredible performance in the gritty teen drama has led many fans to want to know more about the talented actress.

Sydney Sweeney Only Does Nude 'Euphoria' Scenes When She Wants To

The up-and-coming star has quite the eclectic slew of credits to her name already, as well as building an impressive net worth.

Here's everything you need to know about Euphoria's breakout star Sydney Sweeney...

Sydney Sweeney has been scoring roles in Hollywood for years
Sydney Sweeney has been scoring roles in Hollywood for years. Picture: Alamy

How old is Sydney Sweeney? What's her net worth?

Sydney Sweeney is just 24 years of age – but has so achieved so much already!

The star's net worth is estimated to sit around the $4 million mark.

Sydney Sweeney was in The Handmaid's Tale

We all instantly recognised Sydney as the troubled Cassie from one the television's biggest current shows – but did you know that she also scored a role in The Handmaid's Tale?

Sweeney had a recurring role in the dystopian drama adapted from the infamous Margaret Atwood novels, acting up a storm in seven episodes throughout the second season.

In 2018, she portrayed the role of Eden Blaine (née Spencer), a young girl who was married off to Nick (a love interest to the central character).

Sydney Sweeney appeared in the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale
Sydney Sweeney appeared in the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale. Picture: Alamy

Sydney Sweeney in The Voyeurs

The 24-year-old star is racking up quite the collection of credits as she received top billing on 2021 film project, The Voyeurs.

The erotic thriller flick saw Sydney show off her seriously impressive acting chops as she portrayed main character Pippa.

'The Voyeurs' was released in September 2021
'The Voyeurs' was released in September 2021. Picture: Alamy

Sydney Sweeney stuns in TV show, The White Lotus

In late-2021, the satirical comedy-drama The White Lotus landed on HBO's streaming services.

The series follows a family and a series of hotel employees over the course of one week at a luxurious Hawaiian resort.

Sweeney plays Olivia Mossbacher, the cynical daughter of the holidaying family – her performance received great praise from critics.

Sydney Sweeney received rave reviews for 'The White Lotus'
Sydney Sweeney received rave reviews for 'The White Lotus'. Picture: Alamy

Does Sydney Sweeney have a boyfriend?

Sydney Sweeney has had a far luckier time in love compared to her Euphoria character Cassie.

It's reported that the 24-year-old star has been dating Jonathan Davino since 2018 – little about their relationship is online as Sydney prefers her personal life to remain private.

Jonathan, 37, is restaurant owner hailing from Chicago, it's not known how the pair met but there are few photos of them online.

Sydney Sweeney starred alongside the biggest names in Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney starred alongside the biggest names in Hollywood. Picture: Alamy

Sydney Sweeney had a small role in blockbuster Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Another impressive role of Syndey's that you may have missed was in 2019's mega-hit from Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's.

Sweeney portrayed 'Snake' in the A-list-packed flick – big names such as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt featured in the movie.

Not a bad list of celebrities to be amongst...

