Sydney Sweeney Reveals Euphoria Season 3 Will Be ‘So Different’

Sydney Sweeney began playing Euphoria's Cassie Howard in 2019. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Sydney Sweeney has revealed the next season of Euphoria is set to see some big changes and fans aren’t so sure they like the sound of that.

It’s been over two years since the last season of Euphoria was released in January 2022 but finally some fresh news about the status of season 3 has been dropped.

Sydney Sweeney may have taken over the world with the likes of Madame Web, her own produced horror film Immaculate as well as the romantic comedy blockbuster Anyone But You starring alongside Glen Powell, but she’s set aside time to go back to Euphoria, the show that launched her career.

Reportedly season 3 of the HBO show isn’t due to air until at least 2025 but with all the strikes out of the way, it looks like filming is about to get started.

Sydney Sweeney starred in her self-produced horror film, 'Immaculate' in 2024. Picture: Getty

Speaking to GQ, Sydney revealed that will start filming for the show in the next two months. Euphoria was mostly shot in Pomona and Los Angeles in California as well as the famous Sony Picture Studios in Culver City.

While Sydney didn’t give much away about what fans can expect from the new series, she did say “people will e really amazed with what season three becomes.”

She explained that the upcoming season will mark a pivotal change in direction: “I think that’s good because seasons one and two were so different."

Sydney Sweeney revealed Euphoria season 3 would being filming in May, 2024. Picture: Getty

The actress was correct, the stark difference between season one and two were noticed by fans and not necessarily received well.

Whilst season one was heralded as great, fans of the show felt that season two didn’t follow the standard they expected. As Sydney’s comments about season three found their way to X (Formerly known as Twitter), fans heard that season three would once again be different from the first two seasons and then took to voice their opinions online.

“I'm looking forward to it but I hope it doesn't differentiate too much from the previous seasons. But after the final episode of the previous season I expect change,” one fan diplomatically wrote.

“No we want the same vibe as the first season just with a little changes no show should be completely different vibes each season,” another tweeted, voicing the popular opinion that stylistically, season one was superior.

Sydney Sweeney says “people will be really amazed with what season three [of ‘EUPHORIA’] becomes.”



“I think that’s good because seasons one and two were so different.”



(https://t.co/FCemE1YSF1) pic.twitter.com/5NYxxX7kB8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 18, 2024

Another fan agreed, writing, “The whole vibe, look, and tone of the second season was so different from the first. Hoping they go back to what season 1 was because that was really special”

When asked in the interview whether Sydney would be interested in a season four, she replied, “That one I honestly don’t know. I think that if there’s more story to tell with Cassie then, yes, because I do love that role and I love the community, but it’s whatever does the story justice.”

At the rate the cast have been going they may find themselves too busy to commit to filming a season four.

Sydney Sweeney couldn't confirm whether she would return for season 4 of Euphoria. Picture: Getty

Aside from fan-favourite Barbie Ferreira who was written off the show and the unfortunate passing of Angus Cloud, the cast of Euphoria have their feet planted firmly in Hollywood.

With Sydney’s own career skyrocketing, her co-star Zendaya has become one of the biggest stars in the world, currently in Dune 2 and Challengers.

Jacob Elordi has also found himself as an A-lister after starring in Saltburn and giving a great performance as Elvis Presley in Priscilla, while Hunter Schafer has just come off the back of of the biggest franchises in the world, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Is it rude for us to wish the cast’s careers would slow down, just a little bit, so we can get more Euphoria in the future?

