Sydney Sweeney Reveals Euphoria Season 3 Will Be ‘So Different’

19 March 2024, 14:31 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 15:14

Sydney Sweeney began playing Euphoria's Cassie Howard in 2019
Sydney Sweeney began playing Euphoria's Cassie Howard in 2019. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Sydney Sweeney has revealed the next season of Euphoria is set to see some big changes and fans aren’t so sure they like the sound of that.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s been over two years since the last season of Euphoria was released in January 2022 but finally some fresh news about the status of season 3 has been dropped.

Sydney Sweeney may have taken over the world with the likes of Madame Web, her own produced horror film Immaculate as well as the romantic comedy blockbuster Anyone But You starring alongside Glen Powell, but she’s set aside time to go back to Euphoria, the show that launched her career.

Reportedly season 3 of the HBO show isn’t due to air until at least 2025 but with all the strikes out of the way, it looks like filming is about to get started.

Sydney Sweeney starred in her self-produced horror film, 'Immaculate' in 2024
Sydney Sweeney starred in her self-produced horror film, 'Immaculate' in 2024. Picture: Getty

Speaking to GQ, Sydney revealed that will start filming for the show in the next two months. Euphoria was mostly shot in Pomona and Los Angeles in California as well as the famous Sony Picture Studios in Culver City.

While Sydney didn’t give much away about what fans can expect from the new series, she did say “people will e really amazed with what season three becomes.”

She explained that the upcoming season will mark a pivotal change in direction: “I think that’s good because seasons one and two were so different."

Sydney Sweeney revealed Euphoria season 3 would being filming in May, 2024
Sydney Sweeney revealed Euphoria season 3 would being filming in May, 2024. Picture: Getty

The actress was correct, the stark difference between season one and two were noticed by fans and not necessarily received well.

Whilst season one was heralded as great, fans of the show felt that season two didn’t follow the standard they expected. As Sydney’s comments about season three found their way to X (Formerly known as Twitter), fans heard that season three would once again be different from the first two seasons and then took to voice their opinions online.

“I'm looking forward to it but I hope it doesn't differentiate too much from the previous seasons. But after the final episode of the previous season I expect change,” one fan diplomatically wrote.

“No we want the same vibe as the first season just with a little changes no show should be completely different vibes each season,” another tweeted, voicing the popular opinion that stylistically, season one was superior.

Another fan agreed, writing, “The whole vibe, look, and tone of the second season was so different from the first. Hoping they go back to what season 1 was because that was really special”

When asked in the interview whether Sydney would be interested in a season four, she replied, “That one I honestly don’t know. I think that if there’s more story to tell with Cassie then, yes, because I do love that role and I love the community, but it’s whatever does the story justice.”

At the rate the cast have been going they may find themselves too busy to commit to filming a season four.

Sydney Sweeney couldn't confirm whether she would return for season 4 of Euphoria
Sydney Sweeney couldn't confirm whether she would return for season 4 of Euphoria. Picture: Getty

Aside from fan-favourite Barbie Ferreira who was written off the show and the unfortunate passing of Angus Cloud, the cast of Euphoria have their feet planted firmly in Hollywood.

With Sydney’s own career skyrocketing, her co-star Zendaya has become one of the biggest stars in the world, currently in Dune 2 and Challengers.

Jacob Elordi has also found himself as an A-lister after starring in Saltburn and giving a great performance as Elvis Presley in Priscilla, while Hunter Schafer has just come off the back of of the biggest franchises in the world, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Is it rude for us to wish the cast’s careers would slow down, just a little bit, so we can get more Euphoria in the future?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp split after three years together

Why Did Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Split?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2024

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Heads Into Production

Beyoncé is releasing a country album in 2024

Beyoncé Act II Album 'Cowboy Carter' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been dating since around June 2023

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell’s Complete Dating Timeline

Chloe Burrows' fans want to know who she's dating since her split from Toby Aromolaran

Who Is Chloe Burrows Dating?

Molly-Mae signed a seven-figure deal with a large beauty brand

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Signs Another Jaw Dropping Seven Figure Deal

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits